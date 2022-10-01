It’s Saturday night and that means Saturday Night Live season 48 returns once again after a long summer break. The new season kicks off with a lot of new faces in the cast after the longtime comedy sketch show saw a number of departures in the weeks and months leading up to the premiere.

Eight cast members departed prior to the new season, and creator Lorne Michaels spoke to the New York Times (opens in new tab) about the changes: “We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren’t getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that.” He also cited the pandemic as a reason behind the changes, as some cast members remained attached to the show longer than planned.

With all the buzz surrounding SNL, who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, October 1?

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on October 1?

Miles Teller is hosting Saturday Night Live on October 1. This will be Teller’s first time as a host, but with his ever-increasing popularity we’re certain it won’t be his last.

Teller is widely known for his roles in The Offer and as drummer Andrew Neiman in Whiplash, but it was his role as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in this year’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick that really sent his starpower soaring. Teller followed up that performance with a role in the Netflix sleeper hit Spiderhead opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Though he’s an actor by trade, Teller’s partnership with cocktail brand Long Drink recently had him going to extreme lengths to promote the new deal during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Saturday Night Live musical guest for October 1

Joining host Miles Teller on Saturday, October 1, is musician Kendrick Lamar. Lamar, known as one of the most influential rappers of his generation, has sold over 70 million albums in the US and every single one of those albums has gone platinum. He has 14 Grammy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his work in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC on Saturdays at 11:35 pm ET/PT, and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.