Who is Nicky's mum in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

There's been more secrets, lies and deceit in Emmerdale as a shocking bombshell revealed that suspicious businessman Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is Frank Tate's secret son.

Not only that, but it was also revealed that nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) is Caleb's son — making him Frank Tate's (Norman Bowler) grandson.

With Caleb being the long-lost son of Kim Tate's (Claire King) ex-husband Frank, Caleb believes that he is the rightful heir to Home Farm and Kim's hidden fortune, so Caleb and Nicky have been secretly working together to try and take down Kim.

And Nicky's true intentions with his wife-to-be Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) were exposed, with their sham engagement all a part of their plan to steal Gabby's share of the assets too.

But now that Nicky's real identity has been revealed, there's still one question we're desperate to know — who is Nicky's mum in Emmerdale?

Who is Nicky's mum in Emmerdale?

Nicky was revealed to be Caleb Milligan's son. (Image credit: ITV)

Currently, the identity of Nicky's mum remains a mystery, but we do know that she is still alive even though Nicky claimed that his mother had died when he was a teenager.

The babysitter's mystery mother was mentioned in a conversation between Nicky and Caleb when Caleb pressured his struggling son into keeping up the façade of being madly in love with Gabby. Nicky told his dad: "Yeah, but you're asking me to marry someone I've got no feelings for."

A frustrated Caleb then revealed more about Nicky's secret mum and it was clear that the pair seemed to have a turbulent history.

"You know, that's kind of what you want me to do. Expecting me to stay with your mum when there's nothing between us anymore," he said.

Still clearly upset about his mum and dad's break up, Caleb remarked: "I still think you and mum could get back together if you really tried."

But Caleb quickly destroyed Nicky's hopes, adamantly telling him: "That is not gonna happen, Nicky." Could Nicky's mum unexpectedly show up in the village at some point?

Who was Sadie King married to in Emmerdale?

Patsy Kensit as Sadie King. (Image credit: ITV)

Although we are yet to discover who Nicky's mum is, it hasn't stopped fans from guessing who the mystery woman could be. And there's one person who viewers are convinced could be Nicky's mum — the iconic Sadie King (Patsy Kensit).

Sadie was married to Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and first appeared in the Dales in 2004, before leaving in 2006. However, her marriage to Jimmy fell apart and realising that this could jeopardise her position within the King family, she schemed her way back in with the millionaires.

She even resorted to blackmailing her business rival Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell) into selling Home Farm to her father-in-law Tom King (Ken Farrington) so that he could expand the family empire. Eventually, Sadie's devious antics resulted in her being disowned by the Kings and she was left with nothing.

With the sassy businesswoman having previous links to Home Farm — which Caleb and Nicky are determined to get back — could she also be in on their plan?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).