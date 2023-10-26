Yellowstone quiz: how well do you know the Kevin Costner western?

Yellowstone is one of the most popular TV shows in recent memory, with millions of people watching the Kevin Costner-led, Taylor Sheridan-created modern day western. But how well do you know Yellowstone?

Test your knowledge of the series with What to Watch's Yellowstone quiz. Whether you have watched Yellowstone for all four and a half seasons or are just catching up with the show as it airs on CBS, you can participate in this quiz.

We've broken the questions up by season, with five for each. Some of the questions do get into spoilers for their seasons, so if you haven't seen those seasons, you can easily skip over them.

Keep track of your score to see where you'd rank on the Yellowstone ranch:

0-5: New ranch hand (aka, early season Jimmy)

6-10: Day worker

11-15: Branded man

16-20: Yellowstone foreman

21-25: Honorary Dutton

Alright, let the Yellowstone quiz begin.

Yellowstone season 1 questions

Cole Hauser in Yellowstone (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount)

1. What is the name of John Dutton's eldest son, who died in Yellowstone season 1 episode 1?

2. What is Rip's rule about fighting on the Yellowstone?

3. Where is the "train station"?

4. What is the name of John Dutton's late wife?

5. By the end of season 1, who are the cowboys that wear the Yellowstone brand?

Yellowstone season 2 questions

Kelsey Asbille in Yellowstone (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount)

1. What class does Monica teach at the university?

2. What are the names of the Beck Brothers?

3. Which Yellowstone cowboy becomes a rodeo winner?

4. What actor plays a young John Dutton in flashbacks throughout the series?

5. Who gets kidnapped that the Duttons have to rescue?

Yellowstone season 3 questions

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone (Image credit: Kevin Lynch/Paramount)

1. What is the name of the Fortune 500 company that looks to take over the ranch?

2. Where does Jimmy meet his girlfriend Mia?

3. What animal does Kayce keep spotting throughout the season?

4. Who is Jamie’s real father?

5. What happens to Beth in the season 3 finale?

Yellowstone season 4 questions

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount)

1. Which country music stars play James Dutton and Margaret Dutton, the first Duttons to settle on the Yellowstone, in season 4 flashbacks?

2. What other Taylor Sheridan project did Finn Little, who plays Carter, star in?

3. What real-life ranch is referenced multiple times throughout the series and is where Jimmy goes in Yellowstone seasons 4?

4. What is the name of Tate's dog?

5. What does Beth wear at her and Rip's impromptu wedding?

Yellowstone season 5 questions

Ian Bohen in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

1. What band performs at John Dutton’s inauguration party?

2. Which country music star plays Abby, Ryan’s new girlfriend?

3. What 1883 star plays the new character Sarah Atwood?

4. Who makes moves to have Rainwater removed as chair of the Broken Rock Reservation?

5. What two moves does Jamie plan with Sarah to take John down?

Answers

Yellowstone season 1 answers

Lee Dutton "If you want to fight somebody, you come fight me." Wyoming Evelyn Rip, Kayce, Lloyd, Jimmy, Walker

Yellowstone season 2 answers

American History Malcolm and Teal Jimmy Josh Lucas Tate Dutton

Yellowstone season 3 answers

Market Equities At the rodeo A wolf Garrett Randall Her office is blown up

Yellowstone season 4 answers

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill 6666 (Four Sixes) Ranch Those Who Wish Me Dead Sunka, which is "dog" in Laokta (half a point if you just answered "Dog") White leopard cur coat

Yellowstone season 5 answers