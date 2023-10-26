Yellowstone quiz: how well do you know the Kevin Costner western?
Test your Yellowstone knowledge with questions from all five seasons.
Yellowstone is one of the most popular TV shows in recent memory, with millions of people watching the Kevin Costner-led, Taylor Sheridan-created modern day western. But how well do you know Yellowstone?
Test your knowledge of the series with What to Watch's Yellowstone quiz. Whether you have watched Yellowstone for all four and a half seasons or are just catching up with the show as it airs on CBS, you can participate in this quiz.
We've broken the questions up by season, with five for each. Some of the questions do get into spoilers for their seasons, so if you haven't seen those seasons, you can easily skip over them.
Keep track of your score to see where you'd rank on the Yellowstone ranch:
0-5: New ranch hand (aka, early season Jimmy)
6-10: Day worker
11-15: Branded man
16-20: Yellowstone foreman
21-25: Honorary Dutton
Alright, let the Yellowstone quiz begin.
Yellowstone season 1 questions
1. What is the name of John Dutton's eldest son, who died in Yellowstone season 1 episode 1?
2. What is Rip's rule about fighting on the Yellowstone?
3. Where is the "train station"?
4. What is the name of John Dutton's late wife?
5. By the end of season 1, who are the cowboys that wear the Yellowstone brand?
Yellowstone season 2 questions
1. What class does Monica teach at the university?
2. What are the names of the Beck Brothers?
3. Which Yellowstone cowboy becomes a rodeo winner?
4. What actor plays a young John Dutton in flashbacks throughout the series?
5. Who gets kidnapped that the Duttons have to rescue?
Yellowstone season 3 questions
1. What is the name of the Fortune 500 company that looks to take over the ranch?
2. Where does Jimmy meet his girlfriend Mia?
3. What animal does Kayce keep spotting throughout the season?
4. Who is Jamie’s real father?
5. What happens to Beth in the season 3 finale?
Yellowstone season 4 questions
1. Which country music stars play James Dutton and Margaret Dutton, the first Duttons to settle on the Yellowstone, in season 4 flashbacks?
2. What other Taylor Sheridan project did Finn Little, who plays Carter, star in?
3. What real-life ranch is referenced multiple times throughout the series and is where Jimmy goes in Yellowstone seasons 4?
4. What is the name of Tate's dog?
5. What does Beth wear at her and Rip's impromptu wedding?
Yellowstone season 5 questions
1. What band performs at John Dutton’s inauguration party?
2. Which country music star plays Abby, Ryan’s new girlfriend?
3. What 1883 star plays the new character Sarah Atwood?
4. Who makes moves to have Rainwater removed as chair of the Broken Rock Reservation?
5. What two moves does Jamie plan with Sarah to take John down?
Answers
Yellowstone season 1 answers
- Lee Dutton
- "If you want to fight somebody, you come fight me."
- Wyoming
- Evelyn
- Rip, Kayce, Lloyd, Jimmy, Walker
Yellowstone season 2 answers
- American History
- Malcolm and Teal
- Jimmy
- Josh Lucas
- Tate Dutton
Yellowstone season 3 answers
- Market Equities
- At the rodeo
- A wolf
- Garrett Randall
- Her office is blown up
Yellowstone season 4 answers
- Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
- 6666 (Four Sixes) Ranch
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Sunka, which is "dog" in Laokta (half a point if you just answered "Dog")
- White leopard cur coat
Yellowstone season 5 answers
- Shane Smith and the Saints
- Lainey Wilson
- Dawn Olivieri
- Angela Blue Thunder
- Impeaching him as governor and hiring a hitman to kill him
