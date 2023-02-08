You season 4 cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller series

You season 4 sees Joe taking on a new identity after he relocates to London.

You season 4 is arriving with a brand new cast, as the sinister Joe Goldberg has traveled to London to live a new life following the shocking season 3 finale.

The highly anticipated You season 4 sees Joe taking extreme measures to wipe the slate clean, where he's posing as a professor named Jonathan Moore, and now resides in London. But will the past catch up to him?

As a quick recap, in season 3 Joe murdered his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their baby, faked his own death, baked his own toe into a pie in order to pin his death on Love, then set his house in the California suburbs on fire, so that's quite a lot to simply walk away from!

With a new cast and more thrills on the way in Netflix's latest instalment, here's everything you need to know about the characters Joe will encounter...

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg / Jonathan Moore

Joe Goldberg is back, but not as you know it. When we catch up with Joe in season 4 he's now going by the name of Jonathan Moore, masquerading as a university professor in London. But how long can he keep up this disguise?

Penn Badgley returns to reprise the role, and fans may recognize him as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and Michael Harding in The Stepfather. He has also had roles in Will & Grace and The Twilight Zone.

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Marienne Bellamy also returns as Joe's love interest from season 3. She has left Madre Linda after finding out about Joe and Love’s deeds there and has a young daughter. But what is she up to this season?

She's played by Tati Gabrielle who is known for her roles as Gaia on The CW sci-fi series The 100, and Prudence on the Netflix original series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt

Adam is an American ex-pat and the wealthy, playboy son of a prominent East Coast family. He now lives in London and is currently dating Lady Phoebe.

This character is played by Luke Gage who has starred in an array of popular shows. He played Brandon Galloway in American Vandal, Dillon in The White Lotus, and Tyler Clarkson in Euphoria.

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

Malcolm is a literature professor in London who ends up working alongside Joe. He's a party animal and introduces Joe to Kate and her friend group.

Stephen Hagan's best known for his recurring role as Rich in Stan Lee's Lucky Man and has also starred in Midsomer Murders and the horror movie Against The Dark.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Kate is an icy, cold, and suspicious gallery manager. She doesn’t date and instead has an “arrangement” with Malcolm, a university professor. Not much is known about her yet, making her a pretty intriguing character. Could Kate become Joe's next obsession — or should we say, victim?

She's played by Charlotte Ritchie who is best known for playing Alison Cooper in the hit BBC series Ghosts. She has also appeared in Death in Paradise, Stath Lets Flats, Fresh Meat and Doctor Who.

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Lady Phoebe is a rich, famous, and chaotic socialite from an aristocratic family. She seems to be a kind-hearted person until her true colors show with her friends. Lady Phoebe is dating Adam Pratt.

Tilly Keeper is best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders and appeared in the movie R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned as Charlotte Pulsipher

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran

Nadia Farran is a literature major in Joe's class, who has an aspiration to become a serious author. She's a fan of Joe's teaching style and quickly becomes friends with him.

Nadia is intense and outspoken, with a deep love of genre storytelling — but despite her confident exterior she has deep insecurities about being accepted by her peers and the big mistakes she's made.

Amy Leigh-Hickman made her TV debut playing Carmen Howle in Tracy Beaker Returns. She has since gone on to star in EastEnders alongside Tilly Keeper and has had roles in Ackley Bridge and Our Girl.

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose

Rhys Montrose is a dry and irreverent author who launched his career in politics and got himself out of poverty after publishing a memoir. Before he came into money, he had a troubled childhood and now keeps in touch with his eccentric circle of friends after attending Oxford.

He keeps his friendships because they stood by him throughout his difficult youth, yet he is more sensible than the rest of the group and forges a friendship with Joe.

Ed Speleers has featured in a number of TV shows including Outlander, Downton Abbey and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands. He's also had movie roles in Alice Through the Looking Glass and Eragon.

Who else is in You season 4?

Niccy Lin as Sophie, an influencer and social ambassador.

Aidan Cheng as Simon, the son of a Chinese tech mogul.

Ben Wiggins as Roald Walker-Burton, an old school British aristocrat.

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, a successful Nigerian princess.

Dario Coates as Connie, an old sportsman.

Eve Austin as socialite Gemma.

Sean Pertwee as Adam’s personal driver Vic.

Alison Pargeter as paparazzi photographer Dawn.

Adam James as Elliot, whose job frequently requires him to travel throughout Europe.

You season 4 drops globally on Netflix on Thursday, February 9