Your Place or Mine cast: who's who in the Netflix rom-com

Who's in the cast of Your Place or Mine?

For the first time ever, Your Place or Mine brings together much-loved rom-com actors Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for this romantic comedy about two best friends.

Your Place or Mine follows best friends of over 20 years, Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) who are total opposites. Debbie craves routine with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in LA, while Peter thrives on change in the fast-paced city life of New York.

But, when they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they really need rather than what they might want.

Here's the star-studded cast of Your Place or Mine...

Reese Witherspoon as Debbie

Reese Witherspoon plays single mom, Debbie. (Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022)

Reese Witherspoon plays Debbie, a vigilant safety-conscious single mom who lives in Los Angeles with her son, Jack (Wesley Kimmel). Both her and Jack live a structured life controlled by rules and regulations, but this soon changes when Debbie travels to New York for work.

She leaves her LA lifestyle in the hands of her long-time best friend Peter (Ashton Kutcher). Will her outlook on life change once she experiences the city?

Oscar-winning star Reese is one of Hollywood's most successful actresses, with well-known roles in Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies, Cruel Intentions, Little Fires Everywhere as well as producing Hello Sunshine and Where the Crawdads Sing.

Ashton Kutcher as Peter

Ashton Kutcher as fun-loving Peter. (Image credit: JoJo Whilden / Netflix)

Ashton Kutcher stars as Peter, an aspiring writer who loves the fast-paced life New York City has to offer. He's unattached, with the only consistent relationship in his life being his 20-year long friendship with Debbie.

However, hiding beneath his cool exterior is a deep vulnerability and he lacks confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a writer. Could a week looking after Jack change his perspective?

Ashton shot to fame in 1998 as Michael Kelso in the sitcom That '70s Show and has since become a powerhouse within the rom-com genre, starring in No Strings Attached, What Happens in Vegas, Just Married and Valentine's Day. He's now set to reprise his role of Michael Kelso for a guest stint in That '90s Show.

Wesley Kimmel as Jack

Wesley Kimmel plays Debbie's son, Jack. (Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

Wesley Kimmel is Jack, Debbie's son. Jack has grown up with a well-structured life and Debbie's overprotective tendencies has stopped him from experiencing new things. Peter arrives and wants to help Jack come out of his shell.

Wesley, who is the nephew of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, has already made many movie and TV appearances at a young age — starring in The Book of Boba Fett, WandaVision, Good Girls and is due to feature in the upcoming Christmas movie Red One alongside Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

Steve Zahn as Zen

Steve Zahn plays Debbie's neighbor, Zen. (Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

Steve Zahn plays Zen, a retired tech entrepreneur and Debbie's neighbor. He has high hopes that one day Debbie will turn his way — thanks to his free garden landscaping.

Steve recently starred in The White Lotus and has appeared in Reality Bites, Dallas Buyers Club, War for the Planet of the Apes, Chicken Little and more.

Tig Notaro as Alicia

Tig Notaro plays Alicia, Debbie's best friend. (Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

Tig Notaro stars as Alicia, Debbie's LA best friend. She is a fellow parent at Jack's school and her dry humor keeps everything level-headed.

Tig is a stand-up comedian, who has starred in One Mississippi, Am I OK?, The Morning Show, Army of the Dead and Community.

Zoë Chao as Minka

Zoë Chao plays Peter's ex, Minka. (Image credit: Netflix)

Zoë Chao portrays Minka, one of Peter's ex-girlfriends who becomes friends with Debbie when she arrives in New York. Her outgoing nature pushes Debbie out of her comfort zone and encourages her to pursue hunky book editor Theo (Jesse Williams).

Zoë is well known for her roles as Isobel in Strangers and Zoe in The Afterparty. Her acting resume also includes Love Life, Senior Year, Long Weekend and The High Note.

Jesse Williams as Theo

Jesse Williams plays Debbie's love interest, Theo. (Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

Jesse Williams plays Theo, a book editor who works at Debbie's favorite New York publishers. Could he turn out to be Debbie's Prince Charming?

Jesse is best known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy and has starred in The Cabin in the Woods, The Butler and Jacob's Ladder.

Who else stars in Your Place or Mine?

Also starring in Your Place or Mine are...

Rachel Bloom as Scarlet

Griffin Matthews as John Golden

Britney Young as Marisa

Your Place or Mine is available to watch on Netflix from Friday, February 10.