Can I Watch CuriosityStream on Apple TV?

Best answer: You can! Just download the CuriosityStream app through the Apple TV app store. Note that while CuriosityStream offers limited free content, you'll need a subscription to get the most of it

Created by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, CuriosityStream has a lot to offer. It features more than 2400 titles from networks like NHK, the BBC, and ZED. There's also a ton of original content on the platform for you to enjoy.

Like most streaming platforms worth their salt, CuriosityStream supports a wide range of different smart televisions and streaming hardware . That includes Apple TV. Here's how you can set it up.

Signing up for CuriosityStream on the Apple TV

First, you'll want to make sure you have a CuriosityStream subscription. The easiest way to sign up is via the CuriosityStream website . Subscriptions start at $3/month for high-definition video, and $10/month for 4K Ultra HD content.

You can also register for a CuriosityStream subscription through the app on the Apple TV. Simply download it through your television's app store. Once you open the app for the first time, you'll be prompted to either sign in or subscribe.

How to watch CuriosityStream on Apple TV

If you have a 4th or 5th generation Apple TV and a CuriosityStream subscription, then all you need to do is download, install, and sign in. Easy, right? If you have an older-generation Apply TV, you can instead use AirPlay.

Install and open the app on an AirPlay-compatible iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Find the video you want to watch and tap on the AirPlay icon. Tap on the TV you want to stream to, and you're good to go!