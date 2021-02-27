Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream: How to watch Saul Canelo Alvarez boxing online from anywhere

Canelo wants more belts but first he needs to take down his mandatory challenger.

Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim are almost ready for their super middleweight championship showdown, so boxing fans all around want to know how to watch the Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream. Canelo just won three titles at 168 pounds, but he’s going to need to defend those before he can chase the other belts in the hopes of being undisputed. Avni Yildirim is hoping the third title fight will be the charm for him, as he’s 0-2 in his two previous attempts at winning a word title. But you know you want to be watching because you never know when history will be made.

Tonight, you can get in on the action when you watch Canelo vs. Yildirim in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream fight?

Canelo Alverez vs. Avni Yildirim will take place on Saturday, February 27 from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The live stream broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Canelo vs. Yildirim should start at approximately 10 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Alvarez vs. Yildirim in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Canelo vs. Yildirim Fight Night event will start at midnight British Summer Time (BST), with Canelo vs. Yildirim expected to fight at approximately 3 a.m BST.

How to watch Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Canelo vs. Yildirim might have been a Pay-Per-View event costing as much as $80 for one night. Another option could have been for Canelo vs. Yildirim to air on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. They will have a title unification fight in “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Juan Estrada on March 13 and Vergil Ortiz vs. Maurice Hooker on March 20th.

Canelo vs. Yildirim — The Main Event Preview

CANELO VS. YILDIRIM SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 7 p.m. • Canelo vs. Yildirim: approx. 10 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim • Zhilei Zhang vs. Jerry Forrest • Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. • Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes • Marc Castro vs. John Moraga • Keyshawn Davis vs. Lester Brown • Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2) is a four division world champion boxer, and he is looking to take another step towards being the undisputed champ. He is the current WBA, WBC and The Ring Super Middleweight champion, and this fight is a key step in his quest to become the best at 168 pounds. Before Canelo can move on to face the two remaining champions, he needs to defend his titles against his mandatory challenger.

Canelo was last in the ring just two months ago when he took out Callum Smith to win the three titles he is defending here. In sports, it’s common to wonder if an athlete or team is looking past their current opponent. Here, there is no question that Canelo is doing just that. He’s already announced his next fight against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in May, and he said he plans to fight four times in 2021. If anyone can pull it off, it’s Canelo but it would all have to start with winning here.

Avni “The Turkish Wolf” Yildirim (21-2) is the mandatory challenger for Canelo’s Super Middleweight titles, but it’s a bit of a mystery as to how he’s kept that ranking. He last fought over two years ago, and he lost that last fight against Anthony Dirrell. Yildirim is still an accomplished boxer and his only two losses both came in title fights, against Dirrell in 2019 and Chris Eubank Jr. in 2017. He has plenty of wins against fighters from his native Turkey as well as Germany, but will that be enough for him to really beat the best boxer in the world? Never say never, but this would be a giant upset for Yiildirim to even hang with Canelo most of the fight.

How to watch Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, Canelo vs. Yildirim is bound to pull a crowd because boxing is such a big sport. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Canelo vs. Yildirim in the U.K. on February 27 and more action in the coming month.

How to watch Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Canelo vs. Yildirim on February 27.