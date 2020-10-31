Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream: How to watch PBC boxing online from anywhere

Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream is set to deliver a powerful Pay-Per-View event online, with two championships at two different weight classes on the line in the same fight. There are also other undefeated fighters or big names in boxing to fill out this four fight card.

Gervonta Davis is looking to prove he’s the man to beat at both junior lightweight and lightweight, and cement his status as the new king of pay-per-view boxing. Leo Santa Cruz stands in his way, hoping to finally receive the respect and attention he should have already earned in his amazing career. This could also be a classic clash of styles, as Santa Cruz is built for long grueling boxing matches with lots of points scoring, while Davis brings the power of quick knockouts that earned him the nickname of Tank.

Tonight you can catch this double championship fight on this main card of boxing when you watch Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz streaming exclusively in the U.S. on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

When is the Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream?

The Davis vs. Santa Cruz boxing event with Davis vs. Santa Cruz will take place on Saturday, October 31 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Showtime Pay-Per-View will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 9 p.m. Eastern. This Main Event will feature four fights headlined by Davis vs. Santa Cruz.

While this is a Showtime Pay-Per-View event in the U.S., it is important to know that you don’t need to be a Showtime subscriber to purchase the Davis vs. Santa Cruz event.

Channel Five will carry this event free over the air in the U.K.

How to watch Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream in the U.S.

Davis vs. Santa Cruz will be streaming live online in the U.S. on two different services. Both will provide the same broadcast of the Showtime Pay-Per-View Event.

Sling TV is the Live TV streaming service that is offering this Showtime Pay-Per-View online. The purchase of the Pay-Per-View portion will be charged to the credit card that you have on file in your Sling TV account. Boxing fans can also subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange to get more great boxing events from Fox, FS1, or ESPN. You can even get Showtime as an add-on to either plan to watch more Showtime Boxing events.

Sling TV has the Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream Pay-Per-View available for $75.

You can also get the Davis vs. Santa Cruz fight event directly from Showtime. Showtime is offering this Pay-Per-View boxing event direct from their website and you don’t need to be a subscriber to their premium channel to get it. You can order this stacked title fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream — The Main Event Preview

SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Main card: 9 p.m., Showtime Pay-Per-View The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows: Showtime Pay Per View Event • Gervonta Davis (23-0) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1) • Mario Barrios (25-0) vs. Ryan Karl (18-2) • Regis Prograis (24-1) vs. Juan Heraldez (16-0-1) • Isaac Cruz (19-1) vs. Diego Magdaleno (32-3)

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0) is the current WBA Regular lightweight champion after moving up in weight from junior lightweight, where he held multiple world championships. Davis is undefeated and has been rising as a big name in the sport, and his team includes boxing great and promoter Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Mayweather has already crowned Tank his successor as the next pay-per-view boxing superstar even though this is Davis’ first pay-per-view headlining event. After this fight, there are numerous options for Davis in a stacked lightweight division, including the WBA Super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Leo “The Earthquake” Santa Cruz (37-1-1) is the WBA junior lightweight champion, and he’s hoping an upset here could get him the respect he already deserves. Santa Cruz has a long resume filled with big wins to become champion at three different weight classes. He's beaten big names like Abner Mares and Miguel Flores, and he avenged his lone loss to Carl Frampton by beating him in their rematch. It’s an unexpected situation where both his junior lightweight and Davis’ lightweight titles are on the line in this fight, but a win will make him a four weight class champ, and set up Santa Cruz for much bigger fights.

Watch the Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

That goes double when the boxing match you want to see isn’t available in the country you are visiting.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

How to watch Davis vs. Santa Cruz live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Davis vs. Santa Cruz for free on Channel 5. This championship boxing event starts at 2 a.m. British time.

Channel 5 is a British broadcast television channel, and they are offering the Davis vs. Santa Cruz boxing event over the air for free. You can also watch Channel 5 online if you have a British television license as part of free services like Freeview Play.