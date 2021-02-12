England v Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations anywhere in the world

Defending Six Nations champions England were left reeling by their 11-6 defeat to Scotland at Twickenham in their opening fixture of this year’s Championship, and face a huge task now to retain their title. However, Eddie Jones’ men should find things a little easier as they return to Twickenham for their round-two clash against Italy on Saturday.

With England seeking a 28th straight win against their opponents, Eddie Jones is fielding an all-new front row with Mako Vunipola (returning from injury) and Kyle Sinckler (returning from suspension) joining Luke Cowan-Dickie, who replaces Ellis George at hooker. Courtney Lawes, and George Ford also return to the starting XV, with captain Owen Farrell switching to inside centre to make way for Ford. Ollie Lawrence has been dropped after being substituted against Scotland, having only touched the ball once in the game.

Meanwhile, Jone has gone for six forwards on the bench, with Jack Willis and Charlie Ewels set to make their first appearances in this year's tournament.

Since joining the Six Nations in 2000, Italy have finished with the wooden spoon on 15 occasions, and are currently enduring a 28-match losing streak in the tournament. The Azzurri made another poor start to this year’s tournament, conceding seven tries as they lost 50-10 to France in Rome. The one bright spot came from Luca Sperandio’s try, but it looks like head coach Franco Smith’s side will be in for another gruelling afternoon at Twickenham.

How to watch England vs Italy for free in the UK

Saturday’s coverage of England vs Italy will begin on ITV at 1.30pm. Kick-off is 2.30pm GMT. You can live stream the game online also on the ITV Hub. Simply go to the website and click "Live TV" in the nav bar. Or you can just pick the channel. For iOS and Android devices you need to go to the Live TV part of the app to find the channel.

How to watch England vs Italy anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN. This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home. But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch England vs Italy in the US

NBC Sports will be showing the games in America. While you used to have to buy an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, now that pass is available as part of its new streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock is available for $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service which means you can catch all the Six Nations games. You can also pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.