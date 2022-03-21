You're looking for a streaming option that provides tons of channels and different plan options, but you want to pair it with your Vizio TV. So, is FuboTV available on Vizio TVs?

The good news is yes, you can watch Fubo TV right there on your Vizio TV. With tons of channels to choose from, you'll never run out of shows to watch with this app.

FuboTV has tons of choice

You can enjoy everything Fubo has to offer right from your Vizio device. This is a great addition to your TV, and it has tons to choose from when it comes to TV channel options. From local news channels, Comedy Central, and even TLC, there is something out there for everyone in the family to enjoy.



With Fubo's subscription options, you can have up to three screens going at one time, and it has up to 500 hours of DVR space in case you miss the newest episode. Not to mention, you get up to 178 different TV channels if you purchase the most expensive plan.





FuboTV free trial

Although this choice costs money, since FuboTV has a free trial — you get seven days to see if you like what it offers before you have to shell out for a full subscription.

How to start streaming

Here's the part that might trip you up just a bit: downloading the app on your TV. It can be a bit of a process to get it on your device, but Vizio makes adding apps very simple. Here's a little help to make sure you get every step of it right and start enjoying your favorite channels.

Push the large V button on your remote. Click Widgets on your TV. Search for Fubo TV Click Install App . Sign in to your Fubo TV profile .

Once you get signed into your Fubo TV profile, you will be able to start streaming from your favorite TV channels. Whether you're looking for a news network or some good old food shows, Fubo has a lot to offer when it comes to TV shows. Pick up some live shows or even record them to watch later.