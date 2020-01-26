Grammy Awards 2020 live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

Often referred to as "Music's Biggest Night", the 62nd Grammy Awards are almost upon us. Presented by America's Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the music industry, it's an event that matches the Oscars for glitz and glamour as well as providing memorable live performances.

For the second year in a row, Alicia Keys will be hosting the event, and all eyes will be on the singer as to how she'll top the medley she performed during last year's show which saw her sing while simultaneously playing two pianos. In terms of nominations, Lizzo leads the pack this year with an impressive eight nods and is set to battle it out with teenager and fellow first-time nominee Billie Eilish for Song of the Year, with their respective massive hits Juice and Bad Guy. The pair will also be up against Lil Nas X for Best Album and Best Newcomer.

Big name acts like Camila Cabello, Tyler the Creator and Demi Lovato are all set to perform on the night, while a reunion of Aerosmith and Run DMC for a special performance of their revolutionary rock/rap classic Walk This Way is expected to be a highlight.

It looks like there's a hugely entertaining night is in store, and you won't need to miss a minute by getting a Grammy Awards 2020 live stream by following our guide below.

Grammy Awards 2020: Where and when?

This year's Grammys takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific in the US. That's a 1 a.m. Monday morning start in the UK and 11 a.m. AEST in Australia.

Watch the Grammy Awards 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the biggest event in the music industry calendar further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the event live and are out of the country, then you might be disappointed to find your domestic coverage is geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) really helps. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

Watch the Grammy Awards 2020 on TV in the US

CBS once again have live broadcast rights to show the ceremony in the US. If you have cable, you're golden, but if you'd prefer to stream the 2020 Grammys, you can watch the show online over at CBS.com via its CBS All-Access platform. The service is currently offering a free 7-day trial to CBS All-Access , which will get you the awards show, as well as CBS All-Access originals like the highly-anticipated Star Trek: Picardand a library of thousands of other on-demand shows and episodes.

How to stream the Grammys 2020 live in the UK

While E! will be setting the mood with its Live From the Red Carpet show which begins at 11pm GMT on Sunday night hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, there are no broadcasters in the UK confirmed to show this year's ceremony live this year.

The only alternative is to use one of the VPN services recommended above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that some streaming services require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Live stream the Grammy Awards game in Canada

Things are a lot more straightforward for music fans in Canada hoping to watch live and cheer on nominated countrymen Drake and Shawn Mendes.

Canucks can tune in live once again through Citytv from 5pm PT / 8pm ET on either TV or live stream via Citytv.com .

Live stream the Grammys in Australia

There's great news also for those looking to watch the event in Australia. Foxtel Arena will be broadcasting the Grammys live on Monday, January 27 from 12pm AEDT. You'll also be able to stream the show as it happens via the Foxtel Go app .