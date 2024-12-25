How to watch King George VI Chase 2024: live stream horse racing online and on TV

December 26 always has a busy horse racing schedule in the UK, with the most prestigious event undoubtedly the King George VI Chase — the main event of the Boxing Day action from Kempton Park takes place at 2.30 pm GMT / 9.30 am ET.

You can watch the 2024 King George VI Chase for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service and in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch King George VI Chase 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Tipsters are finding it a tricky task to pick a winner from this year's 11-strong King George VI Chase field, with the likes of Banbridge, Grey Dawning, Il Est Francais and Spillane's Tower all attracting punters' money in the days leading up to the Boxing Day.

2022 winner Bravemansgame knows how to get the job done at Kempton. It will be interesting to see whether it will once again jostle with L'Homme Presse this year — the two were neck and neck going into the final fence two years ago, only for the French thoroughbred to unseat his rider when it mattered most.

Outside of the King George VI Chase itself, there's much anticipation for the return of seven-year-old gelding Constitution Hill on Thursday, who will bid to make it three Christmas Hurdle wins on the trot (pun intended!).

Ready for some festive racing? Here's how to watch the 2024 King George VI Chase from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2024 for free in the UK

The 2024 King George VI Chase will be shown on ITV1 in the UK at 2.30 pm GMT on Thursday, December 26. It will also be available to watch for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX. ITVX is free to watch with a valid TV license and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2024 for free in Ireland

The 2024 King George VI Chase will be shown live and for free on Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Play streaming service in Ireland, if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area.

Live coverage gets underway at 12.25 pm GMT, and the main race is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm.

Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad – we suggest NordVPN.

In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2024 in Australia

In Australia, coverage of the racing from Kempton — including the 2024 King George VI Chase — will be shown across Sky Racing 1 and 2. The main event takes place at 1.30 am AEDT in the early hours of Friday morning.

You'll need a Foxtel Sports subscription to watch (you can find all of the Foxtel plans here) or you can sign up to the Foxtel Now streaming service from $58 per month.

Not in Australia right now? Get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

Can I watch King George VI Chase 2024 in the US?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2024 King George VI Chase will be shown in the US.

However, if you're traveling in the US from one of the countries listed above, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual services from anywhere.

How to watch King George VI Chase from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the 2024 King George VI Chase on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the no. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide to the best VPN services on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

All you need to know about the 2024 King George VI Chase

Who are the 2024 King George VI Chase runners and riders? There are eleven declared runners and riders for the 2024 King George VI Chase at the time of writing:

Banbridge — Paul Townend

Bravemansgame — Harry Cobden

Corbetts Cross — Derek O'Connor

Envoi Allen — Rachael Blackmore

General En Chef — Benjamin Gelhay

Grey Dawning — Harry Skelton

Il Est Francais — James Reveley

Juntos Ganamos — Felix de Giles

L'Homme Presse — Charlie Deutsch

Spillane's Tower — Mark Walsh

The Real Whacker — Gavin Sheehan

Where does the King George VI Chase take place? The King George VI Chase is held at Kempton Park Racecourse in Surrey, England — just as it has been since its first running back in 1937. The race takes place over a distance of 4,828 meters, which is just under 3 miles, and incorporates 18 fences.

What is the prize money for the 2024 King George VI Chase? The King George VI Chase 2024 purse is £260,050 (around $325,000). First place will win £148,098 (around $185,000).

What is the 2024 King George VI Chase schedule? The King George will be the fourth of six races taking place at Kempton Park Racecourse on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26):