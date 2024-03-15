How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024: live stream horse racing online

As well as being one of the richest races on the British calendar, the Cheltenham Gold Cup is all about bragging rights, and in recent years the steeplechase has proven the perfect precursor to Saint Patrick's Day.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 live stream is free on ITVX in the UK, Virgin Media Player in Ireland, and Racing.com in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Cheltenham Gold Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Irish-trained horses have won each of the past five Gold Cups, with three of those victories going to Willie Mullins. It's fitting, then, that the favourite for the centenary edition is Mullins' superstar eight-year-old, Galopin Des Champs, who just so happens to be the defending champion.

Over the previous 95 runnings of the race, only eight horses have managed to win the Gold Cup more than once, and Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow, who's twice had the beating of Galopin Des Champs, and Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler look the likeliest to challenge his supremacy.

British hopes rest primarily on Paul Nicholls' Bravemansgame and Venetia Williams' L'Homme Presse, though all evidence is pointing towards another Irish greenwash.

If you're a keen racing fan, you'll want to know how to watch the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup. We've got all the information below.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 in the UK for free

In the UK, the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1 pm UK ahead of the main race at 3.30 pm.

ITVX works across a range of different devices, including computers, phones and tablets, letting you live stream any ITV channel any way you want to. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 in Ireland for free

The 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup will be shown live and for free on Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service in Ireland, if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area.

Live Cheltenham Festival coverage gets underway at 1 pm GMT, and the main race is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm.

Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 in Australia for free

Free-to-air TV channel Racing.com will be providing coverage of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup in Australia, with coverage beginning at 12 am AEDT ahead of the main race at 2.30 am.

You'll also be able to live stream the action on the Racing.com website.

If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Can you watch Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 in the US?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Cheltenham Gold Cup will be shown in the US.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, you might run into some problems if you try to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can watch events like Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 even if it's not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

What you need to know about the Cheltenham Gold Cup

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup? The 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase (Grade 1) takes place at 11.30am ET / 3.30pm GMT.

Who are the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup runners and riders? There are 11 confirmations at the time of writing:

Bravemansgame — Harry Cobden

— Harry Cobden Corach Rambler — Derek Fox

— Derek Fox Fastorslow — JJ Slevin

— JJ Slevin Galopin Des Champs — Paul Townend

— Paul Townend Gentlemansgame — Darragh O'Keeffe

— Darragh O'Keeffe Gerri Colombe — Jack Kennedy

— Jack Kennedy Jungle Boogie — Rachael Blackmore

— Rachael Blackmore L'Homme Presse — Charlie Deutsch

— Charlie Deutsch Monkfish — Patrick Mullins

— Patrick Mullins Nassalam — Niall Houlihan

— Niall Houlihan The Real Whacker — Sam Twiston-Davies

Hewick is a non-runner.

Where does the Cheltenham Gold Cup take place? The Cheltenham Gold Cup is held at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, England. The race takes place over a distance of 5,294 meters, which is 3 miles 2 furlongs and 70 yards, and incorporates 22 fences.

What is the prize money for the Cheltenham Gold Cup? The Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024 purse is $625,000, £351,688 of which will go to the winner.

What is the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup schedule? The Gold Cup will be the fourth of five races taking place at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday: (All times ET)

9.30 am: JCB Triumph Hurdle Race (Grade 1), 2m

10.10 am: County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap), 2m

10.50 am: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m 7f

11.30 am: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase (Grade 1) 3m 2f

12.10 pm: St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Steeplechase 3m 2f

