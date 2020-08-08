Want to know how to cancel CBS Access? You've come to the right place. A subscription to CBS All Access gives you access to All Rise, Macgyver, Star Trek: Discovery, Twilight Zone, classic CBS programming, and so much more. The CBS All Access app is available for all computers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

After a free seven-day trial, it costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year with limited commercials, or $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year to go commercial-free and download episodes to watch offline. However, if you're not satisfied with the content or simply can't afford yet another streaming service, you can easily cancel your subscription.

CBS All Access has your one-stop-shop for all access to some of your favorite CBS shows, but if you’ve exhausted the content, it may be time to cancel your account. For those who want to know how to cancel your CBS All Access account, this step-by-step will guide you through the process. You can easily cancel your CBS All Access subscription from any device, but we recommend doing it from a desktop or laptop computer.

How to cancel your CBS All Access subscription

Canceling your CBS All Access account is so easy it's almost comical, but we're not going to complain about that.

Click here. Sign in with your CBS All Access credentials. Confirm your cancellation.

That's it. Yeah, they'll ask you why you're leaving. And you can choose to tell them or now. Your call.

If you choose to restart your CBS: All Access subscription later, CBS: All Access will keep your account open until the end of the billing cycle, or until the end of the free trial period. After that, you can still log in to renew your account, but you will no longer have access to its streaming and on-demand content.