How to find the cheapest FuboTV plan

When it comes to watching live TV on a streaming service, we've got as many options as we ever have. And that's good, because competition breeds better service, better experiences, and theoretically lower prices.

One of the newer players in the game (that's relative, of course) is FuboTV. It's undergone some corporate restructuring in 2020, and in October the company went public. And that's fun because we've started getting our first look at how many subscribers the service has.

But one thing about FuboTV has been stuck in my craw for a bit now, and it's worth highlighting.

"Which plan is right for you?" That's the question FuboTV poses on its website as it presents Fubo Family for $64.99 a month, Fubo Elite for $79.99 a month, and Fubo Latino for $29.99 a month.

The Family plan is not the least expensive option, however. There's still the Fubo Standard service. But it's been hidden away, buried under clicks and at the bottom of pages. That's bad user experience at best, and downright misleading at worst. If you have to hide a product to keep people from choosing it, perhaps it's best to not have it as an option at all.

Here's how to find the $59.99-a-month FuboTV Standard plan:

(Image credit: Screen capture)

Go to Go to fubo.tv. Under "Which plan is right for you?" Click "Browse all available plans." In the tabs at the top, click on "Add-ons and more." Scroll to the very bottom and look for "Fubo Standard." Click it and go through the sign-up process.. Under "Which plan is right for you?" Click "Browse all available plans." In the tabs at the top, click on "Add-ons and more." Scroll to the very bottom and look for "Fubo Standard." Click it and go through the sign-up process.

Alternatively, you can just click here, which should take you straight to it. But that five-step process shows just how far down FuboTV has buried its Standard plan, and that's not OK.

All that said, FuboTV is still a really good option if you're shopping around for a streaming service. It's got a competitive stable of channels, and relatively competitive pricing, starting with that Standard plan. The Family plan costs $15 more a month and gets you more channels and more features. The Elite plan goes even further at $80 a month.

And FuboTV remains the only live TV streaming service that serves up the occasional sporting event in upscaled 4K resolution. It's also available on most every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, phones and tablets, and in a web browser.