How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream

If the Atlanta Braves are going to maintain dominance over the NL East, LF Marcell Ozuna needs to keep his hot streak rolling.

The margin for error atop the NL East is very slim as the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins battle for control of the division. In an MLB season rampant with non-baseball related headlines, the Miami Marlins made a grave mistake that resulted in the postponement of 10 games. Somehow, that’s worked out in their favor as they rank amongst the best teams in terms of winning percentage this season.

On Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EST, the Marlins and Braves finish off a three-game series at Marlins Park in beautiful Miami, FL.

What to Expect from the Braves vs. Marlins:

It’s hard to know what to make of this Miami Marlins team considering how far behind the curve they are. Most other teams have played around 10 games more than the Marlins have, but it’s their own fault. After starting their season with a 2-1 series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, it was revealed that four players had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to play anyway, putting the entire MLB at risk.

All’s well that ends well as the Marlins are back to playing and have done well. They recently swept a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and took a game off the New York Mets at Citi Field. However, we have yet to see this club at full-strength with multiple players cycling in and out of the rotation to kick off the season.

That gives a noticeable advantage to the Atlanta Braves — An established group that’s amongst the best in the league in scoring with over 100 RBIs already in this young season. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna has been a revelation at the plate, placing near the top of the team in RBIs, hits, batting average and home runs.

They’ll need him to step up to take down a fiery Marlins team and its rotating cast of characters.

