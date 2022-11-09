How to watch CMA Awards 2022

The best of country music is set to take the stage for the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9. The awards ceremony honors the best in country music from the last year, but in addition to the trophies there are some of the genre's biggest names giving special musical performances.

It's sure to be a big night for country music fans. Here's what you need to know about it.

When are the CMA Awards?

The 56th CMA Awards takes place on Wednesday, November 9, and air live at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. All other US time zones are going to see a recorded version of the show, airing at 7 pm MT, 8 pm PT, and 7 pm for Alaska and Hawai'i.

The broadcast is also airing live on November 9 in Canada (on CTV2), but other international markets are getting the awards ceremony on different days. In the UK, that is Friday, November 18.

What channel does the CMA Awards air on?

ABC is the TV channel that the CMA Awards are on. The network has been the TV home for the awards since 2006.

How to watch CMA Awards

How to watch the CMA Awards in the US

With the CMAs airing on ABC, it makes it easy for anyone US viewer with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription as ABC is carried by all providers. Those who have cut the cord on traditional TV can also watch it if they subscribe to a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Viewers with either a traditional or live TV streaming subscription can also watch the CMAs via ABC.com (opens in new tab) or the ABC app, on a computer or mobile device, logging in with their subscription info.

The CMAs broadcast is also expected to be available for next-day viewing on Hulu (opens in new tab)and ABC.com.

How to watch the CMAs Awards in the UK

As mentioned above, the UK is getting a rebroadcast of the 2022 CMA Awards on November 18, which is going to air on BBC4.

If you don't want to wait an entire week to find out who won (good luck avoiding news articles until then!) you can follow our instructions below about using a VPN.

How to watch the CMAs from anywhere in the world

The CMAs are available to watch for international country music fans, however, some viewers may have to wait a bit. Here are the details on where the CMAs is going to be available in other countries:

Australia: airing on NINE, November 19

Mexico: airing on Canal 6, November 27

Germany: airing on RTLup, December 14

Norway: airing on NRK, date TBD

More international broadcast details are set to be announced. Stay updated via the CMA website (opens in new tab).

Another option for international viewers if they want to watch the ABC broadcast live is to use a VPN service. VPNs allow you to change your IP address so, no matter your location, you can access the same streaming services that you've already paid for and watch your favorite TV. We've long been fans of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which boasts a 30-day money-back guarantee, should you need to cancel your service.

Who is the CMA Awards host?

Country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning are serving as the hosts for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

Bryan, who is a previous CMA Award winner for Entertainer of the Year, is returning to hosting duties for the CMAs after previously doing so in 2021.

This is the first time that Peyton Manning has hosted the CMAs, though he is familiar with the type of gig, having previously hosted the ESPYs in 2017. The former pro footballer also is featured in many commercials and does special alternative broadcasts of Monday Night Football with his brother Eli Manning, dubbed the Manningcast.

CMA Awards performers

Here are the list of performers and special collaborations set for this year's CMA Awards:

Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce

Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

Cody Johnson

Elle King with The Black Keys

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde joined by Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry

Chris Stapleton with Patty Loveless

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmie Allen and Marcus King

There is also going to be an opening tribute performance to Loretta Lynn from Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood, as well as an Alan Jackson tribute performance by Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

CMA Awards 2022 nominees

Miranda Lambert (Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

The CMAs hands out nine awards during the show, honoring individual performers (both vocalists and musicians) and the best songs of the years.

Here is the full slate of nominees for CMA Awards 2022:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Christ Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Caryl Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' — Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequilla & Therapy — Old Dominion

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Half of My Hometown" — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"Buy Dirt" — Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Shane McNally, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Sand in My Boots" — Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Josh Osborne

"Things a Man Oughta Know" — Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton and Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley and Chris Stapleton

You can also see the three already announced winners on the CMA website (opens in new tab).

CMA Awards presenters

Here is the complete list of presenters are the CMA Awards 2022:

Mookie Betts

BRELAND

Jessica Chastain

Jordan Davis

Sarah Drew

Cole Hauser

Tyler Hubbard

Wyonna Judd

Lady A

Rex Linn

Little Big Town

Parker McCollum

Reba McEntire

Ben and Erin Napier

Lionel Richie

Jeannie Seely

Michael Shannon

Lainey Wilson

Watch the CMA Awards on ABC on November 9.