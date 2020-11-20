How to watch Emmerdale from anywhere

Emmerdale has been a staple of British soap operas for nearly 50 years. With nearly 9,000 episodes under its belt since its premier in October 1972, it's served as a springboard for countless actors, and done more than its share of entertaining those in UK as well as those outside who just want their fill of British soaps.

Today, Emmerdale remains a must-watch show for so many on ITV.

And that brings about a perfectly fine question: How can you watch Emmerdale if you're not in the UK?

Fortunately, you've got options.

How to watch Emmerdale on ITV from anywhere in the world

Thanks to the miracles of modern technology, it's relatively simple to watch all your favorite ITV shows from wherever you may be at the time. On holiday outside the UK and want to catch up on the latest episodes? Not a problem.

All it takes is the simple use of a standard VPN.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to route all of your network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So you could be vacationing in the United States but still pipe your computer's connection through the UK, then get your ITV Hub on while you relax.

It really is that simple. You just need to make sure you're using a VPN you can trust. And for that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. It's also a great way to keep up with Emmerdale — and all your favorite British soaps on ITV.

Watch Emmerdale on BritBox

If you're in the United States, BritBox is one of the easiest ways to stay caught up on on all your favorite British shows.

BritBox is available as a standalone subscription for $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year at BritBox.com.

BritBox also is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels for the same price (plus a free seven-day trial), which allows you to watch direction through your Prime Video account. That means Amazon handles all the billing, and it ties in very nicely if you use Amazon Fire TV.

BritBox also is available on Apple TV Channels, which is pretty much the same thing. You'll subscribe via Apple, which handles the billing and integrates BritBox into the Apple TV app. The app itself is available on most modern hardware save for Android TV.

Watch 10 seasons of Emmerdale on Tubi TV

Here's a free option that'll keep you busy for a while. Tubi TV has 10 seasons of Emmerdale at the ready — all you have to do is sign in.

Those 10 seasons span from 1993 to 1996, which still leaves a lot of ground to be covered. But it's also a great place to start if you're just getting into the series.