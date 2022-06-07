How to watch Everything I Know About Love online — stream the Dolly Alderton TV series from anywhere

Want to watch Everything I Know About Love online? Here's where you need to go.

Described by the BBC as "A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches - and surviving your twenties", Everything I Know About Love is an adaptation of Dolly Alderton's bestselling semi-autobiographical memoir of the same name. (opens in new tab) This seven-part series follows two best friends, Maggie (Pistol's Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley, The Morning Show) as they move into their first shared house in Camden with Nell (Marli Siu) and Amara (Aliyah Odoffin).

The show follows the four young women as they confront the many challenges of living in London in their early twenties, including toxic boyfriends, shady landlords and mental health issues.

Here's how to watch Everything I Know About Love online wherever you are...

How to watch Everything I Know About Love for free in the UK

Everything I Know About Love premieres in the UK on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:40 pm on free-to-air BBC One.

The full series will also be made available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) from this date, meaning if you're a binge-watcher you'll be able to watch all seven episodes straight away. That could be slightly overwhelming but you do you! You'll need to register (and have a TV license) to access BBC iPlayer, other than that it's absolutely free.

How to watch Everything I Know About Love online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Everything I Know About Love online wherever you are in the world — it's a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

It's a handy bit of software that lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your favorite shows on — allowing you to catch up on your watchlist even when you're away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Everything I Know About Love in the US

There's currently no US release date or streaming partner for Everything I Know About Love. It's produced by heavy-hitters Working Title (of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones' Diary fame) so we're sure there'll soon be a US deal for the comedy-drama and we'll update this guide as soon as we have the details.