How to watch Everything I Know About Love online — stream the Dolly Alderton TV series from anywhere
By Martin Shore published
Here's all you need to know to watch Everything I Know About Love — the TV adaptation of the hit novel.
Want to watch Everything I Know About Love online? Here's where you need to go.
Described by the BBC as "A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches - and surviving your twenties", Everything I Know About Love is an adaptation of Dolly Alderton's bestselling semi-autobiographical memoir of the same name. (opens in new tab) This seven-part series follows two best friends, Maggie (Pistol's Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley, The Morning Show) as they move into their first shared house in Camden with Nell (Marli Siu) and Amara (Aliyah Odoffin).
- Away from home? Try using a VPN to watch Everything I Know About Love from abroad (opens in new tab)
- Emma Appleton and Bel Powley on Everything I Know About Love: 'We were standing in the street in pig costumes!'
The show follows the four young women as they confront the many challenges of living in London in their early twenties, including toxic boyfriends, shady landlords and mental health issues.
Here's how to watch Everything I Know About Love online wherever you are...
How to watch Everything I Know About Love for free in the UK
Everything I Know About Love premieres in the UK on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:40 pm on free-to-air BBC One.
The full series will also be made available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) from this date, meaning if you're a binge-watcher you'll be able to watch all seven episodes straight away. That could be slightly overwhelming but you do you! You'll need to register (and have a TV license) to access BBC iPlayer, other than that it's absolutely free.
How to watch Everything I Know About Love online from anywhere in the world
There's an easy way to watch Everything I Know About Love online wherever you are in the world — it's a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
It's a handy bit of software that lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your favorite shows on — allowing you to catch up on your watchlist even when you're away from home.
Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Get an extra 3 months completely FREE (opens in new tab) when you sign up for an annual plan.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch Everything I Know About Love, from anywhere you want to watch it. It's also rated the top VPN service by the experts at TechRadar.
How to watch Everything I Know About Love in the US
There's currently no US release date or streaming partner for Everything I Know About Love. It's produced by heavy-hitters Working Title (of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones' Diary fame) so we're sure there'll soon be a US deal for the comedy-drama and we'll update this guide as soon as we have the details.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.