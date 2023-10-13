How to watch Friday the 13th on Friday the 13th: streaming options

Whenever Friday the 13th rolls around, it's always a good time to watch Friday the 13th, the classic horror movie franchise starring the hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding Jason Voorhees. That is especially true when Friday the 13th just so happens to occur in October, like it does in 2023, giving the day some extra meaning as it falls in the middle of the Halloween season.

If you're looking to find out how to watch any or all of the Friday the 13th movies, you've come to the right place, as we are breaking down all of the ways you watch the Friday the 13th franchise, be it streaming or otherwise.

The original Friday the 13th movie was released in 1980, but the franchise has now reached 12 movies released over a nearly 30 year period. Everyone has their favorite, so read on to find out where you can watch whichever Friday the 13th movie that is for you.

Check out other spooky content with WTW's Halloween TV guide

How to watch Friday the 13th (1980)

The one that started it all. Head to camp Crystal Lake, where a group of counselors begin to be killed by a mysterious figure. The movie stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Jeannie Taylor, Laurie Bartram and Kevin Bacon.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Taking place five years after the events of the first movie, Adrienne King returns as a new camp that neighbors Camp Crystal Lake learns that Jason is not so easy to get rid of. In addition to King, the movie stars Amy Steel and John Furey.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus, Sky Go and Now Cinema; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Dana Kimmell and Richard Brooker in Friday the 13th Part III (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo)

Campers appeared to have gotten the message to avoid Crystal Lake, but for some reason people are still renting cabins, as Jason once again causes terror for a group of people just looking for a relaxing weekend, including stars Dana Kimmell and Tracie Savage. Part III was the only entry in the franchise to be released in 3D.

Watch in the US: stream on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Sky Go, Now Cinema; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

While it's clear the intentions were to have this serve as the final Friday the 13th movie, you just can't keep Jason down, as the latest batch of vacation teens (played by Erich Anderson, Judie Aronson, Barbara Howard, Peter Barton, Kimberly Beck and Crispoin Glover) soon learn. The movie is also the first to feature Tommy Jarvis, played here by Corey Feldman.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Tommy Jarvis is haunted by the events of The Final Chapter, and is placed in an institute with other struggling teens. However, after a suspicious murder, some believe that Jason Voorhees has been resurrected and is on the loose again. John Shepherd took over the role of Tommy in this movie, starring alongside Melanie Kinnaman.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VI (Image credit: RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fans weren't crazy with the idea that Tommy Jarvis was donning the hockey mask as suggested in A New Beginning, so the storyline from that movie was largely ignored in Part VI, where a fully resurrected Jason goes on a rampage as Tommy must try and stop him. Thom Matthews, Jennifer Cooke, David Kagen and C.J. Graham star.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Part VII introduces the telekentic Tina to the franchise, as her powers accidentally release Jason from the watery grave that he was put in at the end of Part VI. Now, she's the only one who can stop the revived killer. Lar Park-Lincoln stars as Tina, while Kane Hodder makes his first appearance as Jason in this movie.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason finally escapes from Crystal Lake and heads to the Big Apple, as he enacts a reign of terror on some teens in the city. In addition to Kane Hodder as Jason, the movie stars Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves and Peter Mark Richman. It also features the iconic moment when Jason just punches a guy's head clean off.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus; available via digital on-demand

How to watch Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Another entry that attempted to be the definitive ending for the franchise, Jason Goes to Hell sees Jason's spirit possess different people as he tries to resurrect himself, though a magical dagger can kill him "once and for all." This entry stars John D. LeMay, Kari Keegan, Steven Williams and Kane Hodder.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: available via digital on-demand

How to watch Jason X (2002)

For nearly 10 years the Friday the 13th franchise stayed dead, but Jason still had a new domain to conquer: space. The plot of Jason X saw a cryogenically frozen Jason awakened in the 25th century, where he goes on a killing spree on a spaceship and embodies a new form, Uber Jason. Kane Hodder returns as Jason, with Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder, Chuck Campbell and, funnily enough, David Cronenberg starring.

Watch in the US: streaming on AMC Plus and Philo; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: available via digital on-demand

How to watch Freddy vs Jason (2003)

Robert Englund and Ken Kirzinger in Freddy vs Jason (Image credit: New Line Cinema/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

The title really says it all, as two of the most iconic slasher villains of the 1980s face off. While Robert Englund reprised his role as Freddy Kreuger, Jason was played by Ken Kirzinger. Also starring in the movie was Kelly Rowland, Jason Ritter and Monica Keena.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max and Philo; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: available via digital on-demand

How to watch Friday the 13th (2009)

The final movie in the Friday the 13th franchise (at least for now) is a reboot. The story heads back to Crystal Lake and Jason is giving a bit more of a backstory, but he remains the relentless killing machine he's always been. The cast is headlined by Jared Padalekci, Danielle Panabaker, Aaron Yoo, Amanda Righetti, Travis Van Winkle and Derek Mears as Jason.

Watch in the US: streaming on Max; available via digital on-demand

Watch in the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus and Now Cinema; available via digital on-demand