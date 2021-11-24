How to watch Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett CBS special ‘One Last Time’

After airing a special concert from Adele a couple of weeks ago, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are next up for a primetime performance on CBS. Called One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, the music special will air on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have long been friends and collaborators, having performed together and recorded multiple albums in recent years. Why this upcoming concert is being dubbed One Last Time is Bennett, who is 95, has been battling with Alzheimers and had previously announced that he would be retiring from performing. The one-hour special is a recording of Bennett’s final two performances at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall; the performances were filmed in August.

Here is a quick trailer from CBS for One Last Time:

One Last Time is actually the first of three Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett specials that will be released across ViacomCBS’ portfolio of platforms. The other two include a special edition of MTV Unplugged featuring the two singers (it is being planned for a TBD winter date) and a documentary, The Lady and the Legend, that will eventually release exclusively on Paramount Plus.

If you want to watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s final performances together, here is what you need to know.

How to watch ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ in the U.S.

Airing exclusively on CBS, anyone wanting to watch One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga when it is broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 28, will have a handful of options. The first is being signed up for a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service; as CBS is one of the four major networks available in all U.S. TV markets, the network should be carried by all pay-TV providers. Viewers can also watch it by receiving their local CBS station signal with a TV antenna. CBS is also included in the channel lineup of live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

For those who are subscribed to a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service, they can use their login credentials to watch the live CBS feed from CBS.com or on the CBS app.

One more option is to be a subscriber to the Paramount Plus premium package. Costing $9.99, the ad-free, premium version of Paramount Plus includes access to the subscriber’s local CBS station live, in addition to the library of TV show, movies and Paramount Plus originals available with the service. Those subscribed to this Paramount Plus plan will be able to watch One Last Time live via the streaming platform. Should they miss it live, however, or are a subscriber to the $4.99 Paramount Plus plan, the special will be available on-demand the next day, Nov. 29.

How to watch ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ from anywhere in the world

CBS is only available for U.S. viewers and Paramount Plus is only available in a handful of markets (a wider rollout is expected in 2022), so how can fans of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett tune into this special concert if they don’t have access to either of these sources? This is where a virtual private network (VPN) can come in hand.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .