Adele fans will be able to attend an Adele concert from their own homes with the primetime special Adele One Night Only that is airing on CBS Nov. 14. But how exactly?

Adele One Night Only comes ahead of the release of the superstar singer’s latest album, 30, which will be available on Nov. 19. With this taped-concert event, Adele will sing a number of her classic songs (“Skyfall,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” to name a few) plus four of her new songs from 30, including the already released “Easy on Me.” In addition, the two-hour special will feature a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As the concert is tapped, it will air on different times across the U.S. Viewers on the East Coast will be able to watch Adele One Night Only from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET, while it will air for West Coast viewers from 8-10 p.m. ET (check your local listings for official times in Central, Mountain and Hawaii-Aleutian time zones).

So, what do you need in order to watch Adele One Night Only, read on to find out.

How to watch ‘Adele One Night Only’ in the U.S.

Adele One Night Only will be available on CBS for anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, as CBS is one of the four major networks that has a local station service all U.S. TV markets. Similarly, if you prefer to go old school with a TV antenna, you will be able to pick up your local CBS station signal to watch the concert.

CBS can also be viewed via live TV streaming services, with the network being carried by such services as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Or if you have opted to go away from live TV and rely solely on streaming services, Paramount Plus will offer both a live stream of Adele One Night Only and an on-demand version of the concert. To watch the live stream, you will likely need to be signed up for the Paramount Plus $9.99 per month plan, as that provides access to consumers local CBS stations. Both the $9.99 and $4.99 per month plans will have the on-demand broadcast of the concert.

How to watch ‘Adele One Night Only’ from anywhere in the world

This U.S. performance isn’t Adele’s only concert special to promote her new album, as she is also set to perform in her native U.K. on ITV with the special An Audience With Adele on Nov. 21. However, if you just can’t wait that long, there are ways to watch Adele One Night Only on Nov. 14 from wherever you may be.

The best option to watch Adele One Night Only if you are not in the U.S. will be by using a virtual private network, or VPN. A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .