Line of Duty, which revolves around an anti-corruption police unit called AC-12, has become a global hit. Here's how to watch Line of Duty online anywhere in the world.

Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure have formed a magical team as Superintendent Ted Hastings, DS Steve Arnott and DC Kate Fleming.

The first season of Line of Duty was originally broadcast in 2012. It saw AC-12 investigate DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James). Other key characters in Season 1 included DS Dot Cottan (Craig Parkinson), Neil Morrissey as DC Nigel Morton and Notting Hill star Gina McKee as property developer Jackie Laverty.

Season 2, which is about to be repeated on BBC1, featured Finding Alice and The Durrells actress Keeley Hawes as DI Lindsay Denton. Denton proved to be one of the show’s most memorable characters.

The third series saw Daniel Mays join the show as Sergeant Danny Waldron. Golden Globe nominated actress Thandie Newton arrived in Season 4 as DCI Roseanne Huntley.

The most recent series, which was shown in 2019, starred Anna Maxwell Martin as DCS Patricia Carmichael. And Line of Duty Season 6 will soon be shown on BBC1, with Trainspotting actress Kelly MacDonald joining the cast. It’s likely Season 6 will go out in Spring 2021.

All the series have been written by the show’s creator Jed Mecurio.

How to watch Line of Duty online in the UK for free

Line of Duty Season 2 is being shown again on BBC1 from Saturday February 6 at 9pm. All five seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream right now on iPlayer.

How to watch Line of Duty online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch Line of Duty in the US

All five seasons are available on streaming service Acorn TV.