Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler but on a clinic in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Can he keep it up against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4?

If you’re trying to find out how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat live stream NBA Finals Game 4 online, you’ve come to the right place. The underdogs came up with a tremendous victory in Game 3 as Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler put on an uncanny performance to help his team hold on.

Unfortunately for him, LeBron James has plenty of experience overcoming adversity in the NBA Finals. Expect the Los Angeles Lakers to come back with a strong performance, refining and capitalizing on what went right and what went wrong for them as their four-game playoff win streak was broken.

We’ll get into the intricacies of the NBA Finals Game 4 in a moment, but first, let’s make sure you know how to watch it.

What to watch for in the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat NBA Finals Game 4:

Coming off a miraculous performance in Game 3, all eyes are on Jimmy Butler. Very few players have out-dueled LeBron James over the course of his career and the list of those who combatted him in the NBA Finals is even shorter. There’s discourse that Butler’s 40-point triple-double to lead the Miami Heat to an 11-point victory was one of the single best Finals performances this game has ever seen and to be honest, I can’t find a way to refute it.

Going against a team as defensively sound as the Lakers, it’s nearly impossible to win without an incredible performance from your star player. It’ll certainly help if Jimmy's running mate, Bam Adebayo makes his return. He’s listed as questionable for the competition while point guard Goran Dragic, who suffered a foot injury, remains doubtful.

Keeping pace on the glass is crucial for the Heat, who won the defensive-rebounding battle 34-32 in Game 3. Even though Los Angeles grabbed eight more offensive rebounds than Miami, keeping the rebounding margin close is going to help the Heat generate at least as many shots as the Lakers in this series.

If that’s the case, they should have a chance to chip back into the series. Miami’s succinct offense can oftentimes be more efficient than that of the Lakers. Los Angeles shot just 43 percent from the field and missed seven free throws in Game 3 — An error they cannot afford to repeat against this Miami team.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has been masterful in the series. Now, he needs his players to execute his game plan to push this series back to an even 2-2.