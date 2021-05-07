How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live online

Manchester City celebrate their second goal against PSG in the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final on May 4, 2021.

Manchester City vs .Chelsea could well be the game that decides this Premier League season’s winner after Manchester United vs. Liverpool was postponed due to Super League unrest.

Manchester City goes into this match having just secured their place in the Champions League final by fending off PSG 2-0. A win against Chelsea would secure the team their third Premier League title win in four years, so it’s all to play for this Saturday. Manchester City goes into the match on 25-5-4, with a comfortable lead at the top of the league on 80 points overall.

Chelsea will go into Saturday’s match having just faced Real Madrid for the second time in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. They defeated Man City 1-0 when the two teams last clashed on April 17 in the FA Cup, and will need to beat them a second time to stop Man City being crowned the winners there and then. Chelsea is currently in fourth place in the league table on 17-10-7, with a total of 61 points.

With the Premier League trophy on the line, here’s how to watch this crucial match!

How to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea in the U.S.

In the US, you’ll find Manchester City vs. Chelsea on Peacock. NBCUniversal has the TV rights to the EPL in the U.S. through till the end of the 2021-22 season, so you’ll need to head over to Peacock to tune in.

The only catch is that you can’t watch the Premier League without paying for Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium also unlocks all other premium sports like WWE live events, supercross, rugby and more as well as the full slate of Peacock entertainment.

You can grab a monthly subscription for $4.99, or pay $49.99 to get a full year’s worth of Peacock Premium for the cost of 10 months.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 8.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea in the UK

In the UK, you’ll find Manchester City vs. Chelsea on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The easiest way to watch these online is with NOW TV. With a Sky Sports pass on NOW TV, you get access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and a whole host of highlight reels and sports docs on-demand.

You can grab a 24-Hour NOW TV Sky Sports Pass for just £9.99 if you only want to watch City v Chelsea on the day. If you’re new to NOW TV and want regular Sky Sports access, though, you can opt for a monthly plan that initially costs £25 for the first three months (auto-renewing at £33.99/month afterwards). This plan also comes with NOW TV Boost, which lets you stream in Full HD and on three devices at once.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, 8 May.