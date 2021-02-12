Dani Harmer reprises her role as Tracy Beaker in this new mini-series.

In My Mum Tracy Beaker, Dani Harmer is returning as everyone's favourite Jacqueline Wilson character. Here's how to watch My Mum Tracy Beaker online anywhere in the world.

Tracy is all grown up and has her own daughter in this new series, as she navigates life as a single mother to Jess (Emma Davies). She even has a run in with old rival Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson), as a new clip from the series has gone viral on Twitter.

But how can you watch the new series?

My Mum Tracy Beaker!!! This Friday at 5pm @cbbc 🙃xxx pic.twitter.com/p4Ed6O8kiqFebruary 9, 2021

How to watch My Mum Tracy Beaker free online with BBC iPlayer in the UK

My Mum Tracy Beaker airs on CBBC on Friday February 12 at 5pm. Following episodes will air on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 February. So that's your weekend entertainment sorted!

If you need to watch online, all three episodes can be streamed via BBC iPlayer. The Story of Tracy Beaker and Tracy Beaker Returns can also be viewed on iPlayer.

How to watch My Mum Tracy Beaker online from anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN. This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home. But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch My Mum Tracy Beaker in the US

Sadly the series isn't currently available in America.