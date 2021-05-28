It’s just not summer without Shark Week, which is set to return for the 33rd straight year on Discovery starting on July 11. Discovery is billing this year as the biggest Shark Week ever, with programming running on both the main Discovery channel and the Discovery Plus streaming service.

Shark Week 2021 will provide fans with new research and insights into many different shark species, as well as more entertainment-driven content for them to enjoy.

Among the teases that Discovery has announced will be things like never-before-seen Bull shark hunting behavior, a look down the gullet of a Tiger shark and the highest recorded breach of a Great White. Also, William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and more will dive in for their own adventures with sharks.

This year will also see Discovery’s first shark-based competition series, Shark Academy, available on Discovery Plus. Shark Academy will feature eight shark enthusiasts competing for a crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next shark diving expedition.

Additional content includes a shark movie festival across Discovery platforms leading up to Shark Week, as well as augmented reality filters, livestreams on TikTok and an interactive experience where fans can vote on their favorite Shark Week moments of all time.

How to watch Shark Week 2021

Shark Week programming will be available across all Discovery networks in the U.S. and on Discovery U.K. in the U.K. In addition, Discovery+ will carry Shark Week shows, including its own original programming.

This will be the first time that Shark Week will have its own streaming home following the launch of Discovery Plus.

The Discover Plus price is competitive with other streaming platforms, offering an ad-supported version for $4.99/month and an ad-free version for $6.99/month. You can also find out what countries Discovery Plus is in here .

How to watch Shark Week 2021 from anywhere in the world

