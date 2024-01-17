How to watch Sling TV with Roku: we'll help you watch live TV on your streaming device

Sling TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services in the US with over 2 million active users watching its wide array of channels. Offering a nice mix of news, sports and entertainment channels (depending on your plan), you're certainly spoiled for choice.

While it boasts all manner of options for whatever you’re in the mood to stream, from news TV to popular entertainment channels, another perk is that you can watch Sling TV on a range of devices: including Roku TVs and devices.

Roku is a brand that makes a variety of gadgets for streaming, ranging from TVs to streaming sticks, and all run on the brand's own software. This offers access to a range of apps, including its own free streaming one, making it a great way for streamers to access their go-to services.

But how do you go about watching Sling TV with your Roku device? Keep reading to find out more about how to go about this and what exactly Sling TV is and the best deal for you.

What is Sling TV?

In the words of Sling TV, it is the first app-based TV service which makes the act of watching live TV the easiest and most affordable it has been yet. Whether its Channel Add-ons, Premium Add-ons, DVR Plus or much more, there are three separate plans for whatever your viewing habits are.

Offering a more family-friendly range of programmes, including Disney Channel, Cartoon Network and Nick Jr., Sling Orange features over 30 channels starting from a very reasonable $40 per month. Sitting as an alternative to that is Sling Blue – also starting at the same price – which offers 42 channels including a wide variety of national and local news.

The final plan is the best of both worlds, conveniently called Sling Orange & Blue, and mixes the entertainment channels with the sports and news in a bundle starting at $55 per month. This works out to nearly a dollar per channel with up to 50 different channels on offer. Find out more about these Sling packages and which one to pick for you here.

How to watch Sling TV with Roku Connect

To answer the question on your lips: here’s how to enjoy watching Sling TV with my Roku device...

First of all double-check that Sling TV isn’t already pre-loaded on your device...if it is then read no further!

If it isn’t – and this will be the case for the majority – then all you need to do is head to your Roku search bar and type in the following keywords: ‘Sling TV’. If you're in a region that has Sling TV, you should see it here.

The next and final step is to select the Sling TV app once it appears and once hovered over it click ‘Add Channel’. It's really that simple! Now, you can enjoy all those extra channels on your Roku device.

If you're not quite used to using smart TVs or streaming sticks, it may help to sign up to Sling TV on your computer to save some trouble. You can find its current prices below: