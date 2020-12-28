University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger reacts during workouts before a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Dec. 5, 2020 in Manhattan, Kan.

College football fans looking to find out how to watch Texas vs. Colorado in the Alamo Bowl have come to the right place.

ESPN will be your home for this matchup. It'll take place at 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, Dec. 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Both teams played a somewhat truncated schedule this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that has upended collegiate and professional sports, but they managed to make it to the postseason.

If you're foregoing cable and satellite but still want to catch this game, then keep reading to find out about your streaming options.

How to watch Texas vs. Colorado in the Alamo Bowl live online

Like I teased above, ESPN can be found on major streaming platforms. You just have to decide which one is right for you and your wallet.

You could go with FuboTV or YouTube TV, which each cost for $65 per month. And if you feel like splurging, for an extra $11 per month, you can get a sports add-on with those services that includes NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels.

Otherwise, you could opt for Hulu With Live TV, which runs $65 per month. AT&T TV Now costs $55 per month for its more basic package. Both services include ESPN on their channel lineups.

A cheaper option would be Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers a sports add-on for $10 a month. While that's lighter on the wallet, Sling Orange doesn't include channels you would find on Sling Blue, such as FX or NFL Network. If you're indecisive, you could just get both for $45 per month.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Texas vs. Colorado — Alamo Bowl preview

Colorado comes into this game having played just five games this year, winning four of them. That's good enough to get invited to San Antonio to play the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns a couple of days before New Year's Eve. (Otherwise known as the eve of New Year's Eve eve.)

Colorado is a member of the Pac-12, which reversed an earlier decision not to play football this fall due to the ongoing pandemic. The Buffaloes didn't play their first game until early November.

Colorado played well during the shortened season, only dropping its last game of the regular season to Utah.

But they're the underdog against the Texas Longhorns (6-3), who managed to beat Oklahoma State when the Cowboys were the No. 6 team in the country. Texas finished third in the Big 12 Conference behind Iowa State and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns are led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger who has thrown for 2,400 yards this year, along with 25 touchdowns and just five picks.

But if you're into underdog stories, then this may be the game for you. Check in with one of the streaming services above and enjoy the action.