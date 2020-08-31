How to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox live stream

Adjusting to life without your best players can be tough. Losing crucial pieces and trading others doesn’t bode well for success, which is why tonight’s Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox matchup is suspected to be so lopsided. However, you never know what the Red Sox could be hiding up their sleeve against the leader of the NL East.

What to watch for in the Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox matchup:

Boasting a two-game winning streak after cleaning up against the Washington Nationals at home, Boston will look to hold down the fort. The competition, this time, is much steeper with the 19-14 Atlanta Braves coming to town with the fourth-highest winning percentage in their conference.

In Boston’s last game, third baseman Rafael Devers put on a show with three runs and four hits in his four at-bats. It was a dominant performance that was the catalyst in his team’s four-run victory against a divisional rival. He led the game in total hits while representing a Red Sox team with eight of nine players who hit a ball in the contest. That won’t be so easy against a Braves team with a versatile bullpen of pitchers.

However, there’s room for improvement for this squad as of late. They gave up 10 runs in a two-point victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in their last game out and dropped the previous two games before that one. Divisional matchups usually leave more room for error, but the Braves are supposed to win that series if they are to assert themselves as contenders.

This is the first time that these two teams meet each other this season. Boston won the Spring Training series against Atlanta 2-1, though that shouldn’t be an indicator of what’s to come tonight. With such little room for error in this shortened season, this matchup could prove more influential than anyone would’ve expected before the year began.

How to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox:

