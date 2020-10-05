Don’t worry, we can tell you how to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers live stream online. Fantasy football players have a lot invested in this matchup with two of the most high-powered offenses in pro football going head-to-head at 8:15 p.m. EST in Green Bay, Wisc.

Though one of these teams is winless and the other boasts a flawless record, this matchup isn’t a wash. The stars will be out in this one with arguably the two best wide receivers in football squaring off so long as health permits it. Each of the quarterbacks facing off has a legitimate Hall of Fame case with three MVP honors between them.

More on that later. First, let’s answer your question on how to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers live stream online.

How to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers live online:

For 17 weeks throughout the 2020 NFL season, Monday Night Football will be broadcasted live on ESPN for a national audience. Cord-cutters won’t have access to the game, but rest assured, there are ways to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers online. Most providers know the importance of ESPN to their subscribers, so it’s relatively accessible.

For only $54.99 per month, Hulu with Live TV provides a complete sports streaming service for fans looking to keep up with all of their favorite teams. As a matter of fact, Hulu caters to your fandom by providing a customizable experience based on the teams and leagues you’re most interested in. And yes, ESPN is easily accessible through this subscription.

The same applies to Sling TV. You can gain access to MNF with the Sling Orange package, which is a great value at $29.99 per month for access to a variety of channels. However, this excludes the Sling Blue package, which offers many channels that NFL fans may be interested in. That’s why we recommend taking a look at the Sling Orange + Blue package, which costs $44.99 per month.

Others are partial to Fubo TV, which has a wide range of options that cater to individual needs at reasonable prices. Even the most basic access to Fubo TV includes ESPN as part of the service’s attempt to lure sports fans. It’s a reliable option that offers plenty of unique content to enhance your viewing experience.

Regional restrictions impact the channels offered by AT&T TV Now plans, but every one of them will include ESPN. With that in mind, it’s a solid option for football fans hoping to catch this primetime matchup for a monthly charge of $54.99.

For one of the deepest rosters of sports programming, you may want to take a look at YouTube TV. Not only does this service cater to NFL fans looking for a wide range of channels to keep them locked into the action, but it’s easily accessible for those hoping to find a wide range of options from their television live-streaming service. This option is a bit more pricey than some competitors at $64.99 per month, but it makes up for it with tons of channels and accessibility.

What to watch for in the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers matchup:

Two former NFL MVP quarterbacks clash on Monday Night Football with Falcons leader Matt Ryan and Packers star Aaron Rodgers leading the way. Through three games, these two potential Hall of Famers have similarly impressive stats. Ryan has thrown for 961 yards and seven touchdowns while Rodgers is up to 887 air-yards and nine touchdowns.

You can’t rack up stats like that without key players at the skill positions and each of these teams runs deep in those categories. There’s a solid argument to be made that this game features two of the best wide receivers in professional football with Julio Jones and Davante Adams. Each carries a “questionable” tag for the action but seemed to be trending toward playing during the week.

At running back, we’ve got a matchup of two extremely polarizing players. In his first season outside of the LA Rams organization, 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley has yet to make a major impact with his new team. He’s boasting four yards per carry so far this season for a total of 197 rushing yards. However, the Falcons have been forced to throw the ball often with leads dissipating before their eyes in multiple games. He’s got an explosive game just waiting to happen against a defense that gave up 197 yards from scrimmage to Alvin Kamara just a week ago.

Meanwhile, touchdown-machine Aaron Jones picked up where he left off a season go with five scores in three games. He’s got a chance for another field day against a porous Falcons defense that’s giving up 36 points per game so far this season.