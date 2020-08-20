How to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants live stream

It's been a great year for San Francisco Giants 2B Donovan Solano, whose spectacular hitting needs to keep up to defeat the Los Angeles Angels.

Amidst unprecedented conditions, the MLB restart hasn’t been kind to everyone. Both the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants remain well below .500 on the season. If something doesn’t change quickly for the California-based ball-clubs, they’ll each end up near the top of the draft. Playing against each other gives both of these organizations a chance to gain traction and stability throughout the four-game set.

As part of ESPN’s continuous coverage, the Aug. 20 matchup will be streamable on ESPN+. For sports-minded individuals, a monthly subscription at a low rate is probably the way to go. However, others may find that the package including ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ better accommodate their needs.

What to expect from the Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

Being in the competitive NL West hasn’t been particularly kind to the San Francisco Giants. There are four legitimate contenders for the playoffs in that division that make up the majority of their schedule. Six seasons removed from their 2014 World Series championship, the Giants are an organization struggling to revive their former glory.

The first two games of the four-game set between the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants begin at Angels Stadium of Anaheim. After that two-game stand, they travel up the Pacific Coast Highway to Oracle Park. The Wednesday night matchup is broadcast on ESPN before the ESPN+ game on Thursday night.

San Francisco has capable hitters up and down the roster, but their defense has been terrible to start. They rank near the bottom of the MLB in Earned Run Average (ERA) despite having 10 players in double-figure hits, which is a large part of why their record has been so low. Still, it’s noteworthy that the Giants were the fourth team to eclipse the 200-hit mark this season. A large portion of those hits have come from their trifecta of Donovan Solano, Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores.

While Pitching hasn’t been as big of a problem for the Angels, who rank near the middle of the league in that area, they don’t have the offense to back it up. They’ve been extremely mediocre as a whole during the early portion of this season, which doesn’t bode well for their chances of making a splash this season.

Both parties need to use this matchup to build some momentum. While the Giants probably have an advantage, anything can happen — It's too early to count the Angels out.

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants:

Local broadcasts will have you covered across California. For those out-of-market who wish to watch these two clubs square off, the nation’s leader in sports broadcasting has you covered through their streaming service, ESPN+. The company has made a strong emphasis on expanding the offerings of ESPN+ with a ton of MLB coverage this season.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ at the low rate of $5.99 per month, giving you access to all of their live coverage and a variety of ESPN programming on the go. However, that’s just scratching the surface of your options, as their bundle may cater to your needs. For $12.99 per month, you can gain access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ at a major discount compared to what you’d pay for these services individually.

It’s an opportunity that seems too good to pass up!