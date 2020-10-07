Denny Hamlin waits on the grid before the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020. He'll look to keep his winning streak alive this weekend.

Race fans questioning how to watch the NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 race this weekend probably won't be surprised by the answer.

The race will be carried on NBC Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time from Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, N.C. It's the last race before the playoff field is cut to eight from 12, so there is plenty at stake.

No matter how you watch television, you'll have plenty of options for watching this race. Let's break it down.

How to watch the NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 race from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the Bank of America ROVAL 400 race. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere.

How to watch the NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 race in the United States

Like recent races, NBC will broadcast this weekend's race. If you're opting against cable, satellite or an antenna, you're in luck: major streaming services carry NBC and other local channels.

Take Sling for instance. They offer NBC in select markets on its Blue package for just $30 a month. Although, you may want to just get both Sling Blue and Orange for $45 a month, since you get ESPN and other popular channels that way.

But you can also opt for Hulu with Live TV or AT&T TV Now, which both cost $55 per month and offer local channels. YouTube TV and FuboTV carry locals as well, but they cost $65 per month. Make sure you double-check that your local NBC station included by punching in your zip code on the website for your preferred streaming service.

If you want to give one of those options a spin, each of them offers a free trial and can be streamed on popular devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you have a subscription to cable, satellite, telco or streaming service that offers NBCSN, NBC also offers access to live streamed sports events.

NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 race

Denny Hamlin vaulted into first place in the NASCAR standings with a win at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend. It was his seventh win this year, two behind Kevin Harvick, who's second in the standings.

Hamlin and Kurt Busch have clinched spots in the next round of the playoffs, when the number of drivers still in the hunt for the Cup Series Championship is reduced to eight from 12. That means 10 drivers will battle for six spots this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. It'll mark a major departure from the usual oval track on race day, with this one consisting of 17 turns over 2.3 miles.

Here are the standings heading into this weekend's race.

Denny Hamlin, 3,141 points Kevin Harvick, 3,121 points Chase Elliot, 3,097 points Brad Keselowski, 3,094 points Martin Truex Jr., 3,085 points Alex Bowman, 3,075 points Joey Logano, 3,074 points Kyle Busch, 3,053 points Austin Dillon, 3,053 points Kurt Busch, 3,048 points Clint Bowyer, 3,036 points Aric Almirola, 3,026 points

Only four races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Nov. 8, when four drivers will be in the hunt for the top prize.