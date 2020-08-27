How to watch the Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres live stream

After a dominant performance in the first meeting, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford will try to double-down against the San Diego Padres.

After postponing the second of four meetings between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, the two teams are set to compete at Petco Park on Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. EST. Hearts are heavy given the current state of professional sports, but these Western teams from opposite conferences will carry on.

What to watch for in the Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres:

Following the near-fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police, the sports world is at a standstill. Once the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play Game Five of the NBA’s Eastern Conference First Round matchup with the Orlando Magic, the dominoes began to fall.

First, the NBA’s three playoff games opted not to play. Shortly after, the league’s matchups were put on hold as the WNBA opted to shut down operations for the day. Six MLB franchises followed by postponing their respective games including the Bucks’ neighbors, the Milwaukee Brewers. The same can be said of both the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, who opted not to play yesterday evening’s game.

It’s unclear when that game will be held, but today’s meeting between the two ballclubs is presumed to go on. In their previous meeting, the Seattle Mariners broke a seven-game winning streak by the best offensive team in baseball. ‘Slam Diego,’ as they’ve endearingly been called, is red-hot based on the breakout campaign of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis struggled in that first meeting between the two teams, finishing without a hit. However, Seattle’s shortstop, J.P. Crawford put on a show himself. Crawford led the way for his Mariners team with two hits, two runs and three runs batted in during the contest. He was joined by Austin Nola and first baseman Evan White, who contributed three hits apiece.

