How to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 live online

Here's how to watch the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy match.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder sees the two titans heading back into the ring for their long-awaited trilogy bout.

The last time these two heavyweights faced each other, Fury claimed victory when Deontay's corner threw in the towel, pulling the American out in the seventh round.

Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight championship title is on the line when two of the best heavyweight boxers in the business clash in Las Vegas. Here's how to watch their rescheduled fight night this weekend.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 in the US

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder is available to stream on ESPN+ PPV and on Fox Sports PPV. Tuning in on either service in the US will run you $79.99.

ESPN+ is available in a huge range of places. You can stream all of its content on your computer, on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity devices, select smart TVs; Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; PlayStation 4 and 5; Android and iOS devices, Google Chromecast, with the Hulu app or on an Oculus Go, if you have one! Consumers can also AirPlay ESPN Plus onto their TVs.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 in the UK

For UK readers planning to stay up to watch Fury and Wilder's fight will find it exclusively available on BT Sport Box Office. If you want to tune in, the PPV will set you back £24.95.

BT Sport Box Office can be found on BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media TV set-top boxes. You can also stream the match live via the BT Sport Box Office app on Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

When is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3?

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, with the event scheduled to start at 9:00 pm EST/ 2:00 am BST and the title match set for roughly 11:00 pm EST / 4:00 am BST.

When is the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder weigh-in?

The two fighters went head-to-head at a final pre-fight press conference yesterday (Oct. 6) around 5:00 pm EST (10:00 pm BST). The weigh-in will be held at the same time on Friday, Oct. 8.

Where is the fight being held?

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 is being held at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This rematch will be Tyson's fourth consecutive fight in Vegas, and 20,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance at the fight.

What are the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 undercard fights?

Alongside the title bout, there are seven additional fights on the undercard. They are:

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Estaban Coceres

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Fox Sports is available through an Apple TV (Gen 4 or higher), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox or Android TV; on an iOS 13 or Android 6.0 phone or tablet; or on a computer through FoxSports.com.