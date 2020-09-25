UFC 253 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa • Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz • Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval • Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Prelims • Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva • Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews • Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klien • William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur • Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are powerful, and you’ll need a powerful device to stream their fight, so you have to learn how to watch UFC 253 on Xbox. Everybody knows that Xbox means gaming, but the system also makes a great streaming device. It already has a spot in your media setup, and it has the power to run any app you could want. That includes the ESPN app, which is all you need to stream tonight’s UFC 253 Pay-Per-View on ESPN+ .

Let’s do a quick rundown of what you’ll need to do exactly that. You’ll need an Xbox, but chances are you already have one of those. You'll also need a subscription to ESPN+, and then you can purchase the UFC 253 Pay-Per-View. If you don’t have ESPN+, don’t sweat it. You can bundle it with the Pay-Per-View, though, which will earn you a discount on the streaming sports service.

Now you may need the basics on the fight. UFC 253 will be broadcast live on Saturday, Sept. 26, from “UFC FIght Island”, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.The Pay-Per-View Main Event features two championship fights, including a face off between two premier unbeaten fighters.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (19-0) is defending his middleweight title against Paulo “The Eraser” Costa (13-0). Adesanya has made it a point to take on the best challengers he can, and Costa may be this striker's most difficult opponent yet. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) will face off for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

If you are ready to lock in to watch, then here is everything you need to know about getting UFC 253 on your Xbox.

How to watch UFC 253 on Xbox

Open ESPN Xbox One app. Select the "ESPN+" tab on the top right corner. Scroll down and you should see a giant banner for the UFC 253 fight on Saturday. If you don't see the banner, scroll down further past "Live" and "Top On Demand" to the dedicated "Get Ready for UFC 253" section. The first banner should take you directly to the fight. If you haven't bought the fight yet, it will offer you a chance to purchase it, along with an annual plan.

How much will UFC 253 Pay Per View cost?