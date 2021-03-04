UFC 259 is stacked with three title fights and a night full of fantastic fight matchups, so all the fans want to learn how to watch Blachowicz vs. Adesanya live stream online. Many of the biggest names in the sport will be featured this weekend, including two division Women’s Champion Amanda Nunes and Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, capped off by this trio of title showdowns.

In the Main Event, the Light Heavyweight title is on the line in a big battle of Champion vs. Champion. In one corner is the newly crowned Light Heavyweight Champion, and he’s hoping to prove fans and experts wrong by ensuring his first defense isn’t his last. In the other corner is the superstar reigning Middleweight Champ looking to become a two-division title holder.

You can stream it all as they box and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 259 Pay-Per-View featuring Blachowicz vs. Adesanya in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya?

UFC 259 will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 6, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 259 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Blachowicz vs. Adesanya.

In the U.K., UFC 259 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 259 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 259 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 259 Prelims will be on both ESPN and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Bantamweight fighters, when Dominick Cruz (22-3) takes on Casey Kenney (16-2-1).

The UFC 259 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 259 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 259 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya — The Main Event Preview

UFC 259 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya • Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson • Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling • Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober • Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic Prelims • Dominick Cruz (22-3) vs. Casey Kenney (16-2-1) • Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips • Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France Early Prelims • Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg • Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews • Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos • Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz • Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Jan Blachowicz (27-8) is the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, but this current champ is a serious underdog in his first title defense. Blachowicz won the title at UFC 253 in September of last year when he took down Dominick Reyes by TKO in the second round. That was a battle between two contenders fighting for a vacant belt after previous champion Jon “Bones” Jones vacated the title to move up to Heavyweight. That means this fight will be Blachowicz’ first against a reigning UFC champ, so fans still aren’t sure how the big Polish native will respond.

Blachowicz certainly earned his position and the belt fair and square. He has gone 8-1 in his last nine fights, and made easy work of Reyes, who was the top contender at the time coming off a controversial decision loss to Jones. There is a lot to like about Blachowicz, but without seeing him against championship-level competition, there are still a lot of questions about him. Can he avoid being a one-and-done champion?

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (20-0) is the UFC Middleweight champion, but now this undefeated superstar is looking to step up to become a two division champ. He won the interim title from Kelvin Gastelum in the 2019 Fight of the Year, then unified the title by finishing Robert Whittaker with a phenomenal knockout left hook. Since then he has had two outstanding title defenses, and has wins over three of the top five contenders for his current belt. So as he looks for ways to further prove his greatness, the next step for Adesanya was to step up to Light Heavyweight.

Adesanaya is more than just undefeated; he’s also incredibly dominant. Only once is his career has he even had a split decision, winning 15 fights by knockout and another four by unanimous decision. It’s easy to see how Adesanya could be coming for more than just Blachowicz if you think a fight or two ahead. If Adesanaya does win this second belt, he could put real pressure on Jon Jones. Depending on how Jones’ quest for the Heavyweight title goes, we could find Adesanya ready to call out Jones to come and try to take this title back if he can.

UFC 259 has more for fans than just one Main Event Fight. There are a total of three title fights on this card. Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes (20-4) will defend against her number one contender Megan Anderson (11-4). Also Men’s Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan (15-1) puts his title on the line against his top contender Aljamain Sterling (19-3).

How to watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on your devices