How to use parental controls on Hulu

When you give your younger children access to streaming TV or movies, you always want to make sure the content they are viewing is safe for them. Thankfully Hulu makes this pretty easy with their childproof children profiles through their service. In these profiles, it doesn't matter what your little one searches or accidentally clicks, it's all safe for children to watch.

Here we'll go over two ways of making your child a profile. One is through the app, the other is online through the Hulu Webside . Unfortunately, you can't turn a profile that already exists into a kids profile. Because Hulu has you verify your age when you create your profiles it's not in the settings to change it. In that case, you can either delete the profile and start over, or just make a new profile for the kids altogether.

Don't update your account's "Personal Info" on the account settings board. This won't help you get your children a kids account because it's just a log of the personal information of the owner of the account.

Using the Hulu App

Open the app through any device. On the screen where you choose which profile, select "+ New Profile" Type in the name of the profile you wish to have. Turn Kids mode "On."

Going online through your computer

Go to the Hulu Website and log in. On the screen where you choose which profile, select "+ New Profile" Type in the name of the profile you wish to have. Turn Kids mode "On."

Turning off kids mode

Go to the Hulu Webside and log in. Select the profile you wish to edit as the one watching. Hover over the name on the top right until a menu option appears. Select "Profiles." Hover over the name of the profile you wish to change and press the pencil button. Turn kids mode off by sliding the marker. Verify the age of your child. Hit save.

Did this help you out?

Let us know what shows you're watching in the comment section below! Or, let us know what kids show theme songs are stuck in your head because your toddler is watching them on repeat. I feel your pain, trust me.