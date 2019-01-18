How to watch Cartoon Network if you've cut the cord

If you haven't heard — there's a new Steven Universe special on the way on Jan. 21. That's a big deal for a lot of folks. The question, then, is how you'll be able to watch it if you've cut the cord and rely on online streaming services for your TV fix.

So how do you watch Cartoon Network without cable or satellite? The answer is quite easily. A quick breeze through the CordCutters Streaming Channels Matrix shows that all the major streaming services have Cartoon Network. And what's more is that the ones with multiple plans — PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now and Sling TV — all have Cartoon Network included in their least-expensive option.

Let's break down things a bit further, though:

Cartoon Network on Hulu

There are two flavors of Hulu — the on-demand variety, and Hulu With Live TV. Cartoon Network is available on both.

Hulu starts at $7.99 a month (after a free trial). That'll get you full access to the Hulu on-demand library, which includes Cartoon Network. You can bump things to up $9.99 a month if you prefer your shows without advertisements.

For Cartoon Network's live stuff, you'll need Hulu With Live TV, which starts at $34.99 a month. For $5 more you can get that without all the commercials in the on-demand catalog.

Cartoon Network on Fubo TV

Fubo TV also carries Cartoon Network. And for the budget-conscious, you'll find it on the least expensive of the two Fubo TV plans — that'd be the one that starts at $44.99 a month. (It's actually $39.99 for the first month, and that's after a free seven-day trial.) The other plan bumps things up by $5 but gets you even more channels.

Cartoon Network on Sling TV

Sling TV makes things simple on you. Well, sort of. See, Sling has two basic plans. One's "Orange," the other is "Blue." And both of those plans have Cartoon Network. Is one plan better than the other? Well, that depends on what else you might want to watch — the two plans share some channels but have others exclusively.

We didn't say this would be easy.

On the other hand, both plans are the same price — $25. Or you can get them both for $40. Your call.

Cartoon Network on PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue has four plans from which you must choose. And choose wisely you must, as they range from $44.99 a month all the way up to $79.99 a month. (There still are only 12 months in a year, though, so at least that's all worked out.

The good news is that Cartoon network is a part of all four of those packages, starting with the least expensive, which PSVue dubs "Access." So go nuts. Or don't.

Cartoon Network on DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four plans as well (and another Spanish-language plan). The least expensive of the four — known as "Live a Little" by those who like to name their streaming video plans — runs $40 a month. (The top plan, "Gotta Have It," takes things up to $75 a month.)

And of the plans has Cartoon Network. So you're covered no matter how much you want to spend.

Cartoon Network on YouTube TV

And finally we've got YouTube TV. One plan, one price. That's $40 a month. Let's not overcomplicate things.

