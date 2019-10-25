How to watch the NHL in 2019 if you've cut the cord

Ice Hockey, and the NHL, has a ravenous fan base that have deep connections to their favorite players, teams, and sport. After dealing with years of the puck being difficult to follow in action on old TV broadcasts, HD resolutions have made this exciting arena sport into an exciting TV and streaming sport.

The NHL has many different options for CordCutters to watch games streaming online. Whether it is your local team, a national game of the week, or even the NHL Winter Classic specials, this guide will have you covered. Here are many of the best ways to watch the NHL if you don't have cable.

Watch the NHL on Live Streaming Services

The NHL is available on a variety of channels that are offered on the major Live TV streaming services. For national games, the majority of games will be on a variety of NBC Sports channels. Most of the national NHL games will be airing on NBC Sports Network. The NBCSN schedule is loaded, with over 90 games this season. This includes a special Wednesday Night Hockey featured game every week. The schedule is included below, so you can see which games they will be showing.

The NHL, like all of the Big Four sports leagues, also has its own cable channel. NHL Network is a traditional network, so you will need a provider with it included in your subscription plan. If you do, you can watch over a dozen or more games each month of the season. Check out this month's NHL Network game schedule at NHL.com

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NHL Hockey on Hulu - Yes, with local NBC along with NBCSN.

- Yes, with local NBC along with NBCSN. NHL Network on Hulu: No, Hulu with Live TV does not offer NHL Network.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . NHL Hockey on Sling TV: Yes, with NBC & NBCSN on Sling Blue.

Yes, with NBC & NBCSN on Sling Blue. NHL Network on Sling TV: Yes, if you buy the Sports Extra Add-on for $10 more per month.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NHL Hockey on Fubo TV: Yes, with your local NBC and NBCSN.

Yes, with your local NBC and NBCSN. NHL Network on Fubo TV: No, Fubo TV does not offer NHL Network.

PlayStation Vue - Core Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NHL Hockey on PlayStation Vue: Yes, with your local NBC and NBCSN.

Yes, with your local NBC and NBCSN. NHL Network on PlayStation Vue: Yes, the Core Plan includes the NHL Network.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $70 a month after a free trial

$70 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NHL Hockey on AT&T TV Now: Yes with your local NBC and NBCSN on the Plus Plan.

Yes with your local NBC and NBCSN on the Plus Plan. NHL Network on AT&T TV Now: Yes, but only in the Xtra Plan which starts at $124 a month.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NHL Hockey on YouTube TV: You, with your local NBC and NBCSN.

You, with your local NBC and NBCSN. NHL Network on YouTube TV: No, YouTube TV does not include NHL Network.

Watch your local NHL team on a Regional Sports Networks

Hockey fans love to root for their home team, but they might not make it to the arena every night. If you live near your favorite NHL team, the best way to watch their games will be on a Regional Sports Network. Teams have local agreements with regional sports networks to show almost every game they play.

Find your local team, and local network, in this chart to see which streaming service offers the games you want. When you sign up for your free trial, make sure you choose a plan that includes the Regional Sports Network, and check your ZIP code to ensure you're included.

NHL Team/Sports Network PSVue AT&T Now Sling Hulu Live YTTV Fubo Anaheim Ducks / FS Prime Ticket x x x x x Arizona Coyotes / FS Arizona x x x x x Boston Bruins / NESN x x x Buffalo Sabers / MSG Western NY Carolina Hurricanes / FS Carolinas x x x x x Chicago Blackhawks / NBCS Chicago x x x x x x Colorado Avalanche / Altitude Sports Columbus Blue Jackets / FS Ohio x x x x x Dallas Stars / FS Southwest x x x x x Detroit Red wings / FS Detroit x x x x x Florida Panthers / FS Florida x x x x x Los Angeles Kings / FS Prime Ticket x x x x x Minnesota Wild / FS North x x x x x Nashville Predators / FS Tenn x x x x x New Jersey Devils / MSG Plus x x New York Islanders / MSG Plus x x New York Rangers / MSG Network x x Philadelphia Flyers / NBCS Philadelphia x x x x Pittsburgh Penguins / AT&T SN Pittsburgh San Jose Sharks / NBCS California x x x x x x St Louis Blues / FS Midwest x x x x x Tampa Bay Lightning / FS Sun x x x x x Vegas Golden Knights / AT&T SN Rocky Mountain Washington Capitals / NBCS Washington x x x x x x

Watch the NHL on ESPN+

You may be a big sports fan, and enjoy hockey without having a particular home team. If you want a great option to see way more NHL games, ESPN+ could be the best option for you. The standalone sports service has a ton of games to stream.

This season, the NHL on ESPN+ will offer subscribers over 300 games, along with exclusive studio shows and daily highlight packages. In fact, ESPN+ features 51 NHL games this October, with every team appearing at least two times, as part of their basic subscription.

ESPN+ is part of the ESPN app. The ESPN app is available almost everywhere, including Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and Fire Tablets. You can also get the ESPN app on Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Watch every NHL game on NHL.tv

You may be a true believer in all things hockey, and need to see every game you can get your hands on. If so, your best option could be NHL.tv. This service allows you to watch almost every NHL game each season. The only games you won't be able to watch are national broadcasts, which are the NBC & NBCSN games mentioned above, and games for your local team, which are on the regional sports networks noted above as well.

NHL.tv has three plans to choose from. You can select a single team pass, and see all the games of your favorite out-of-market team for $116 for the season. You can select the All Access pass, and watch every game NHL.tv has for $145 for the season. Lastly, you can subscribe on a monthly pass to get every game for a month for only $25.

Watch the NHL using an over-the-air antenna

An antenna is a great way to start watching a few NHL games without cable. You can hook up an over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn on your local NBC station to get access to 13 nationally televised games for the season.

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

NHL National broadcast schedule 2019-20

Watch the NHL in Canada

CordCutters in the Great White North also have multiple options to select from to watch the NHL. The streaming options below have some restrictions based on where your home is located, so be sure to check details on each site for info on your Province or territory.

Hockey Night in Canada

Hockey Night in Canada is an iconic Canadian institution that dates back to the early days of radio via the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC). Fast-forward to 2019 and the Hockey Night in Canada brand is now owned by Rogers Media but still offers up a multicast of NHL games featuring Canadian teams every Saturday night. These broadcasts can be found across multiple Canadian TV channels networks, but we will focus on the games airing on CBC as it's one of the few broadcast networks carrying hockey that you can watch over the air with an antenna if you are in range of a station. Just plug your antenna into your TV, or OTA streaming device, and tune to your local CBC.

You can also catch CBC Hockey Night in Canada games streaming digitially on the CBC Sports app. It is available for iPhones and iPads as well as Android devices .

Watch NHL in Canada on Sportsnet Now

Canadian Hockey fans have streaming options for the two major regional sports networks that carry games. Both of these networks offer direct packages, so you won't need to sign up for a live streaming service bundle to watch the games. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that covers the NHL teams in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as other Canadian sports teams including the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads , and Android phones and tablets . You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream regional games based on the team closest to your home for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their Now+ package to stream games from all four teams no matter where you live for $28 per month. Each package comes with many other sports included, so check out the offerings to see if one is right for you. Alternatively, if you know someone who still pays for Sportsnet as part of their cable package you're able to log in through their cable provider to get access to the streaming services.

Watch NHL in Canada on TSN Direct

TSN is another major player in sports across Canada. They offer a series of channels, including national feeds and a number of regional feeds. They now offer fans, including those who love hockey, a stand alone streaming service called TSN Direct. It gives subscribers access to all of their sports and channels, including games by the NHL teams in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Winnipeg.

The TSN app, sometime called TSN GO, is available in for Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV. Get more details on the service, which costs $25 per month, or can be accessed by logging in with any cable subscriber that pays for TSN.

Watch every NHL in Canada on Rogers NHL Live

Rogers NHL Live is a Canadian service similar to NHL.tv in the U.S., offering almost every NHL game of the season. They offer both a Monthly Pass for $30 per month and a Season Pass to get access to nearly every game.

Rogers NHL Live is available on a wide variety of streaming devices. They support Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, and computer browsers. They also have apps for your TV available on Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.