Tonight, many of the best MMA fighters in the world will take to the cage and face off in UFC 250. Sports fans will be using their favorite streaming devices to watch the fights. You can even take the UFC beyond the TV, and watch on devices in the palm of your hand. Here's how to watch UFC 250 on iPhones and iPads , featuring Nunes vs. Spencer in the ESPN app.

On June 6, UFC 250 is bringing twelve exciting matches from Las Vegas to fans all over. In the Main Event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. The Main Card also features two key matchups in the Men's bantamweight division, which carry extra weight now that Henry Cejudo retired and left the weight class without a champion.

UFC 250 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 250 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you'll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance."

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store . Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You'll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 250 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 250 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 250 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 250 Pay Per View cost?

Watch UFC 250

You can order the livestream of UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. Either way, you will get an exciting night of top fights including Nunes vs. Spencer on June 6.