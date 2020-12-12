Joshua vs. Pulev live stream: How to watch Matchroom boxing online from anywhere

Joshua vs. Pulev has boxing fans all over the world excited for the heavyweight champion returning to action, so they all want to know how to watch the Joshua vs. Pulev live stream. Joshua is one of two Brits holding heavyweight world titles, and he hopes to have a showdown with the other British heavyweight champ in 2021. To do that, he’ll need to still hold the belts after his fight against a tough as nails Bulgarian boxer who went blow for blow with Wladimir Klitscko.

This Saturday, you can get in on the action when you watch Joshua vs. Pulev in the U.S. and hundreds of other countries on DAZN, or watch it online in the U.K. with Sky Sports Box Office.

When is the Joshua vs. Pulev live stream fight?

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev will take place on Saturday, December 12 from SSE Arena in Wembley, London. The live stream broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Main Event of Joshua vs. Pulev should start at approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Joshua vs. Pulev in the U.S.A., Canada, and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

Sky Sports Box Office will live stream Joshua vs Pulev as a Pay-Per-View Event. The event will start at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Joshua vs. Pulev expected to fight at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Watch the Joshua vs. Pulev live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Joshua vs. Pulev live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Joshua vs. Pulev might have been a Pay-Per-View event costing as much as $80 for one night. Another option could have been for Joshua vs. Pulev to air on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned, especially with Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith coming up soon on December 19.

Joshua vs. Pulev — The Main Event Preview

JOSHUA VS. PULEV SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Main card: 1 p.m. • Joshua vs. Pulev: approx. 5:30 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev • Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski • Hughie Fury vs. Marius Wach • Martin Bakole vs. Sergey Kuzmin • Kieron Conway vs. Macaulay McGowan • Florian Marku vs. Jamie Stewart • Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane

Anthony “AJ” Joshua (23-1) is unified world heavyweight champion, but this popular champion talks more about focus and patience after almost losing everything he had worked so hard to achieve. Just 18 months ago, Joshua defended his belts against a replacement fighter, Andy Ruiz Jr. Ruiz rocked Joshua and shocked the world, leaving AJ a lost and broken fighter. Instead of falling into depression or coming up with excuses, Joshua changed his approach in the rematch. His dedication shined through as he earned a unanimous decision of Ruiz last December to reclaim all four of his belts.

It’s unreal to consider that Joshua may have even more to lose in this fight against Pulev. But what comes next for A.J. could be the biggest fights boxing has seen in many years. Word from both promoters is that there is a financial agreement on an undisputed heavyweight title unification between Joshua and Tyson Fury. The expectation is these two giants of British boxing will fight two back to back mega-bouts in 2021. However it makes sense that this only happens if Joshua keeps his belts, which means he could lose it all again if he fails to beat Pulev.

Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (28-1) is a top contender in boxing’s heavyweight division and ranked in the top ten worldwide, but he has only fought for the world championships one time before. Pulev has fought enough big names like Derek Chisora and Maurice Harris to have a great reputation. In 2014, Pulev got his chance against world champion Wladimir Klitschko. Pulev got knocked to the canvas twice in the first round, and was eventually knocked out in the fifth round of his only shot at the world titles.

Pulev almost had a second title fight in 2017, when he was set to fight Anthony Joshua. However Pulev suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of the scheduled bout. Joshua moved on to fight Carlos Takam, while Pulev did not fight again until one year later. Now, Pulev finally has a shot at Joshua and glory he missed out on three years ago. Will this be the last title shot for the big Bulgarian, or the beginning of his reign as champ?

How to watch Joshua vs. Pulev live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, Joshua vs. Pulev is a huge draw because Joshua is a British fighter as well as unified heavyweight world champion. So it is understandable that this fight is on Pay-Per-View in the U.K., as Joshua vs. Pulev is available on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky Sports Box Office is a Pay-Per-View system, but you won’t need a pay cable package. Instead you can order this fight night direct from Sky Sports for only £24.95 for the night.

How to watch Joshua vs. Pulev live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Joshua vs. Pulev on December 12.