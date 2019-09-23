Supernatural Season 15: When it airs, how to watch, and everything we know so far

For fifteen years Supernatural has told the story of Sam and Dean Winchester. Brothers who spend their lives driving across america as they hunt demons, angels, and everything in between. This year is their final hunt, as Season 15 will be the big finale to the show and we have the details on when it returns, and what to expect.

What to expect in Season 15

The end of Supernatural season 14 left off with a bang. When Jack lost control of his abilities, and it resulted in the death of Mary Winchester, we saw Chuck aka God return from his vacation. However, he didn't seem to be his usual good-natured self. Instead, he tried to convince Dean that the only way to save the world was to kill Jack. When the hunter refused, God decided this was the end of the Winchester story and started to let hell loose. Literally.

The dead have risen in the graveyard around Sam and Dean, and it seems like every terrible monster they've put in the ground over the years is back with a vengeance. All the way back to the woman in white, their first hunt without Dad. This year they'll be taking on God, and making sure their story ends with their choices and nobody else's, and it's going to be an explosive end to an excellent series.

When does Season 15 start?

Supernatural Season 15 will premiere on The CW on October 10, 2019.

Stream Supernatural Season 15

After more than a decade, the Winchester brothers are staring down their final hunt. Season 15 will be the final hunt for the brothers. If you pay for a cable subscription, then you'll be able to watch Supernatural as it airs on The CW. If you can't watch during airtime then your best bet is to check out The CW app the next day. For folks who have cut the cord, you have a variety of options that will let you watch.

One big caveat here: Just because a service carries The CW doesn't actually mean it'll be available to you. There are regional limitations put on it for some reason. (Lawyers and money, most likely.)

Watch Supernatural on Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV very quickly have become a must-try service if you care about live television. Plus there the full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale , and you'll also get a full slate of sports and local channels, too.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Here comes the gang



Supernatural is back — and on Hulu with Live TV!



In addition to the huge back catalog and original content, Hulu also has a burgeoning slate of live channels. And that includes The CW, which you'll need to watch the latest episodes of Supernatural as they air.



View

Watch Supernatural on YouTube TV

The cost. $50 a month after a 7-day free trial.

$50 a month after a 7-day free trial. Watch YouTube TV on. Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One, Android, iPhone, web browsers.

Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One, Android, iPhone, web browsers. Local channels on YouTube TV. ABC, CBS, Fox and others. Find your local channels here

YouTube TV is one of the fastest growing ways to cut the cord but continue watching all of your favorite shows. It includes a DVR, more than 70 channels and even excellent add-on services.

YouTube TV The boys are back in town



Supernatural returns one more time — Watch it all on YouTube TV!



Along with tons of great channels with new content, YouTube TV also shows tons of great movies. That includes The CW, which is the only place to watch the last season of Supernatural as it airs.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch Supernatural on AT&T TV NOW

The cost. $50 a month after a free 7-day trial

$50 a month after a free 7-day trial Watch AT&T TV NOW. Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers.

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers. Local channels on AT&T NOW. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals channels here .

AT&T Now is one of the most affordable options if you want to catch your shows without having to suffer through a cable provider to do it. The Plus option includes 45 channels with the likes of HBO, TNT and even ESPN.