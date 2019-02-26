What channels are in the Fubo Português plan?

Best answer: Português Plus can be added to your subscription for a monthly $15 fee. It includes Gol TV Spanish, RTP Internacional, and Benficia TV.

Fubo: Fubo TV ($45+/mo)

The base subscriptions of Fubo

There are three different Fubo plan options :

Fubo : $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

: $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once. FuboTV : $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once.

: $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once. Fubo Extra : $50+ per month, 107 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

All of the Fubo packages have Fox Desportes and eight different channels for BeIN Sports. These types of channels stream most of your favorite games in either Spanish or Português. If you're looking for more Português options continue on below.

A breakdown of Fubo Português Plus

Fubo Português Plus is a package you can add to your Fubo subscription for $15 per month. Each of the following channels will be made available to you when you add this package to your plan.

Gol TV Spanish : Fox Desportes and BeIN Sports come with every Fubo package to watch sports in Spanish. Gol TV adds a golf channel for you to view!

: Fox Desportes and BeIN Sports come with every Fubo package to watch sports in Spanish. Gol TV adds a golf channel for you to view! Benficia TV : This is a sports channel that covers volleyball, soccer, roller hockey, and basketball.

: This is a sports channel that covers volleyball, soccer, roller hockey, and basketball. RTP Internacional : This channel covers content regarding news, sports, and even some local music! A little bit of everything to spark your interest.

How do you upgrade your subscription to include Fubo Português Plus?

You can include add-on options to your plan when you create your account on the Fubo website . Right after you select your package you'll be taken to the next screen to select any add-ons you want to be included with your subscription. Each add-on comes with a monthly fee. The first payment is made as soon as it is added to your account.

If you already have a Fubo account and want to add Fubo Português Plus to your account all you have to do is log in on the Fubo website , press My Account , and press Manage Add-Ons . From there you'll be able to make any of the changes you want to about any and all add-ons.

If you ever wish to remove an add-on from your account, you can, but you won't be reimbursed for the monthly fee. However, when the pay cycle for that month times out Fubo won't charge you for it again.