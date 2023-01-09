1923 fans 'crushed' by long wait for episode 5 as show goes on surprise break

Just as things are heating up in the fight between the Duttons and Banner Creighton, 1923 is hitting the brakes, at least for a few weeks, as the next episode of the Yellowstone prequel series, 1923 episode 5, is not airing until Sunday, February 5.

The near month-long gap comes as a surprise to many fans, who were really getting into this new chapter in the history of the Dutton family.

1923 follows the Duttons in the early part of the 20th century, as prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression and westward expansion hits Montana. Specifically, it tracks Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) and younger generations of the Duttons as they get into a deadly fight over their land.

The series also focuses on Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), who is trying to find himself in Africa after serving in World War I. Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Timothy Dalton are also part of the main 1923 cast.

The most recent episode of 1923, episode 4, premiered exclusively on Paramount Plus on Sunday, January 8.

Fans of Taylor Sheridan were in TV heaven for a stretch, as for a time they had three of his shows airing simultaneously, with Yellowstone season 5, the first season of Tulsa King and the first four episodes of 1923. Now, Tulsa King has wrapped up its first season, Yellowstone season 5 is on its midseason break until summer 2023 and 1923 is hitting pause. Fans weren't thrilled at the prospect of the delay.

Just wow! Completely blown away by #1923. It’s better than Yellowstone and 1983. Crushed that we have to wait until Feb for episode 5. 🫠January 9, 2023 See more

Episode 4 of #1923 was insane best episode by far, but apparently we have to wait till Feb 5 for episode 5 😩January 8, 2023 See more

1923 episode 4, when she said my other nephew the face on banner, can’t wait for episode 5January 8, 2023 See more

Episode 4 of 1923 is out. This show is better than both 1883 & Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling vision is unmatched right now. Completely blown away by how good 1923 is.January 8, 2023 See more

Why are we getting this month-long delay? What to Watch reached out to Paramount Plus for comment, but as of publication had not heard back. If the show wants to avoid some programming competition, the biggest opponent to that would be the 2023 NFL playoffs that start on January 14. CBS (and Paramount Plus) are going to be showing games each of the next three weekends, with multiple games airing on each Sunday. But again, that being the reasoning behind 1923's hiatus is not confirmed.

The previous Yellowstone prequel, 1883, took a small break about halfway through its run in 2022, but that was just a week.

Whatever the reason, fans are going to have four weeks before they see how 1923 continues. That gives anyone who isn't up to date with the series the chance to do so, with all episodes available to stream on Paramount Plus.

To whet your appetite for 1923's return, watch the midseason trailer right here: