50 Cent announces a new Power series about Ghost and Tommy

Just like that, a new Power series is being added to 50 Cent's hit TV universe and fans already can't wait to see it — for good reason.

On March 13, 50 Cent took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the special announcement for the new series titled Power: Origins. As shown in the post he states, "You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development."

You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development. #PowerUniverse #GUnitFilmandTV

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, Starz programming president said:

"As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe. We can't wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping and expansive storytelling to our audience."

Again, the show is in development, so it's too early to know many particulars about Power: Origins. Considering 50 Cent himself teased the series follows a young Ghost and a young Tommy, we're pretty confident that would-be viewers will get to see how the dynamic duo featured in the original Power came to be kingpins.

However, in terms of a release date and casting, that information has not yet been made public. That means there is no word if Omari Hardwick, who played Ghost in the original series, will be making an appearance in some capacity in the new spinoff (although, we should again point out this series focuses on a young Ghost).

While viewers wait in anticipation, they have several options to choose from to help with any Power cravings. Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 and Power Book IV: Force season 2 just wrapped and the episodes are available on the Starz App. Plus, Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is set to debut later this year.

If you're comfortable stepping outside of the realm of Power, then allow us to suggest another 50 Cent show, BMF. BMF season 3 is currently in the midst of airing new episodes.

Fans react to news of Power: Origins

Fans have already taken to X to express their thoughts on the new series. Some are excited about Power: Origins, while others are wondering about the crossover potential with Raising Kanan.

I can see Power Origins and Raising Kanan crossing over with each other, or Raising Kanan is gonna end with him meeting Ghost and Tommy then it goes into Origins. Either way, let's go

Oop— I am sat. I cannot wait for that time parallel where Raising Kanan coincides with Power Origins and we get a crossover season of when young Ghost and Tommy meet Kanan and snake him and get him in jail blah blah