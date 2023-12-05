90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

It's time for another reunion special in the 90 Day universe as Shaun Robinson hosts the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All. Like those before it, this one is not short on drama and jaw-dropping reveals.

What is new, as it pertains to the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All, is this time the cast had to rehash all of their relationship ups and downs with some 90 Day vets on hand to add their two cents, which of course leads to even more conflict and some must-watch TV.

Without further ado, here are the most shocking revelations from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All. We'll update this list as each Tell All episode airs.

Kimberly and Jenny get into a heated argument

Kimberly on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

We couldn't have predicted that one of the most explosive moments would occur between Kimberly and someone who is not even a cast member of the season. When 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7's Jenny and Sumit make an appearance via video call, they do so as a couple uniquely able to relate to Kimberly leaving the US to move to India to be with her partner, Tejaswi "TJ." Unfortunately, Jenny's perspective on Kimberly's adjustment to living in India doesn't go over well with Kimberly.

After Shaun asks Jenny for her opinion of Kimberly and TJ's relationship, Jenny calls Kimberly "unappreciative of everything" and claims it broke her heart hearing Kimberly say she hates India. Kimberly nonchalantly tells Jenny her opinion doesn't matter, which prompts Jenny to say Kimberly's doesn’t matter either.

The two women continue to trade insults until Kimberly calls Jenny a four-letter word that rhymes with punt, which causes Kimberly's fellow castmates to gasp. Kimberly and Jenny's heated discussion ends with them both telling one another where to meet, as if a meeting will lead to a face-to-face duel. When later asked during a break if Kimberly regrets her behavior with Jenny, the former is unapologetic.

Shekinah plays audio of Sarper being "controlling" but defends him to the rest of the cast

Shekinah and Sarper on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

The relationship between Shekinah and Sarper has been a bit of a sore spot for many viewers who didn't appreciate the manner in which Sarper spoke to Shekinah. Well, after a highlight reel of Sarper's behavior plays at the Tell All, Shaun asks Shekinah how it feels to see it. Shekinah acknowledges the footage doesn't look great, but then she vehemently defends her partner and their relationship.

Then comes a moment where Shekinah shares a recording Sarper sent her the day of the reunion taping. She plays the audio and in it, Sarper is heard saying things like, "Don't use a dark lipstick and don't contour, it shows your lips bigger. Sit straight. Muah." Additionally, Sarper advises her, "Don't get too much carbs for the lunch, okay? And if they give you any options, show it to me, send it to me. I will choose for you."

While the recording makes almost everyone else on the Tell All stage cringe, Shekinah writes it off as good advice. Sarper defends their dynamic by stating, "I know she likes to be controlled. It's her character, and mine is controlling. So we are the perfect match." Shekinah echos the sentiment, but also states she doesn't feel she's being controlled. By the end of this segment, it's also revealed Shekinah's relationship with Sarper has led to her not talking to her mom and sisters.

Did Kirsten cheat on Julio?

Julio on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC)

Much has been said about the way Julio ended things with Kirsten, but from the moment Julio meets up with his castmates before the start of the Tell All, he alludes that there were secrets he was keeping about Kirsten. Secrets that explained his demeanor when ending things with her.

When Shaun eventually asks Julio directly if he thinks Kirsten cheated on him, he claims he does. He goes into a story about Kirsten having a "friendship" with a guy he thought was inappropriate. Julio brings up the fact Kirsten had a photo of the man in her phone and text messages between the "friends" where the two call each other "mami and papi" as proof of infidelity. Additionally, Julio talks about being in possession of a secret audio recording that further lends itself to his point, but viewers have to wait until part two of the Tell All to hear this new evidence.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 Tell All continues on Monday on TLC. You can watch it the next day on Max.