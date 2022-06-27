90 Day Fiancé's Ariela annoys, confuses fans with ex-husband, Leandro

In the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode that saw Mohamed telling Yve he didn’t want kids with her, Jibri calling out Miona in front of his family, Emily ruining her own engagement with Kobe and Shaeeda and Bilal still on the issue of a prenup, viewers were arguably most caught off guard by Ariela and Biniyam. And with good reason.

Looking back just a tad, fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will recall that Leandro is Ari’s former husband turned best friend who visited her and Bini when the couple lived in Ethiopia. There, Leandro awkwardly gifted Ari bras. (Apparently, flowers were out of the question.)

Bini wasn’t appreciative of the gift, understandably so. Furthermore, he got a sense that his fiancé and her ex shared a connection that extended beyond the realm of platonic. If Bini didn’t make it clear with his words he wasn’t a fan of Leandro, he certainly did when he placed the ex in a "playful" chokehold.

It’s the smile on Bini’s face for me 🤣 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/wFKxyUTvWjJune 27, 2022 See more

Fast forward to the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 9, where Leandro has again returned to visit Ari and to get under Bini’s skin. The three of them meet up and while they are talking, Ari surprises Bini by inviting Leandro to an Ethiopian New Year celebration dinner. Bini planned on the dinner being a joyous occasion for family only, so he wasn’t happy with Ari extending the invitation.

When Ari’s family and Leandro arrive at the Ethiopian restaurant for dinner, Bini describes a tradition in his country in which guests of the celebration take the opportunity to feed one another. Bini even feeds Leandro. Although, Bini may have purposefully forced too much food into Leandro’s mouth, a move Ari’s mom takes notice of and brings attention to.

As they all continue eating, Bini discusses the meaning behind Ethiopian New Year and the importance of new beginnings and change. Leandro then butts in to ask, "what are the changes that are going to happen in this relationship?" Even to the novice 90 Day Fiancé viewer, this question was off-putting considering the source. The conversation gets even tenser when Ari’s family piles on Bini with follow-up questions.

To end the cringe-worthy dinner, Ari mentions her wanting to go wedding dress shopping. The idea doesn’t seem to ruffle any feathers until she mentions wanting to take Leandro along.

Bini can’t understand why Ari would want her ex to help her pick out a dress and he even proposes that he help his fiancé instead. She retorts that it’s bad luck for Bini, as the future husband, to see the wedding dress. However, not even a minute later, she mentions that Leandro picked out her wedding dress when those two got married. The irony was not lost on viewers.

90 Day Fiancé fans react to Ari and Leandro

For a woman that appears to get mad at Biniyam for even having a MMA sparring partner that is of the opposite sex, viewers can’t understand why she doesn’t care that Bini is uncomfortable with her closeness to an ex-husband. Check out fans' reactions on the latest 90 Day Fiancé.

They made Ethiopian new year about Leandro #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/PkvxTw9dkcJune 27, 2022 See more

This family acting like it’s normal to have an ex husband hanging around as a best friend is gaslighting 101. I hate this for Bini #90DayFianceJune 27, 2022 See more

On #90DayFiance Ari’s family is so disrespectful. There’s no way your Fiance should have to accept your ex husband as your BFF. Nor should he be so heavily involved in your life.June 27, 2022 See more

Bini can not train with a woman but Ari can meet up for lunch with her ex husband #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NJpNOlrwRkJune 27, 2022 See more

Thinking about the next takedown/choke hold for Leandro 😂😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/CxiVm2Sb9WJune 27, 2022 See more

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.