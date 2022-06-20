90 Day Fiancé’s Jibri receives some shocking news.

One thing that 90 Day Fiancé does well is building up the suspense when it comes to drama. In the most recent episode of the series, the groundwork was laid for a few situations that will probably come to a dramatic head all too soon.

Bilal and Shaeeda seem to be on a collision course over babies and Emily and Kobe are likely headed toward an argument over the fact she purchased a wedding ring for herself. Keep in mind that although Kobe has already bought her one, she's pressuring him to buy her another one even though they have limited funds. (We aren’t here to make it make sense.)

While those storylines are simmering, the drama came to boiling point, with Jibri, in South Dakota. Jibri reveals to his parents that he and Miona are planning to go through with their plans for a beach wedding. The news is disheartening to Jibri’s mom and stepdad as they feel the couple isn’t allowing enough time for family and friends to plan to be in attendance. That’s when his mom and stepdad drop the bombshell.

They are not attending his wedding and he’s understandably taken aback.

(Image credit: TLC)

His parents initially claim they won’t be able to attend the wedding due to the poor planning and organization of the nuptials. There are less than 90 days until the two have to get married and yet no solid arrangements have been made.

However, following more conversation, it's clear that Jibri's parents don’t want him to get married at all, because they don’t believe he and Miona are ready. His mother brings up an instance when she was trying to have a conversation with Jibri, at the house, over the course of 20 minutes, but Miona called or texted interrupting him eight times. His mother saw Miona’s interference as an attempt to control Jibri, and as she points out, he definitely isn’t the type of person that wants to be controlled.

Then his stepdad follows this up by suggesting that the musician and makeup artist postpone their wedding. Jibri seems sold on the idea until he takes it back to Miona who pretty much tells him to grow up and stop letting people like his parents get into his head. She goes so far as to say if they don’t get married as they scheduled, she’ll leave him.

Talk about a rock and a hard place. If only the US extended the 90 days to maybe 120...

You can catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

While we don’t want to jump too far ahead, judging by the preview we saw for next week’s episode, Mohamed will be in some hot water with Yve and fans...