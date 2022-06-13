90 Day Fiancé fans pounce on Patrick for latest comments

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 wasn’t necessarily that eventful in terms of drama. Emily dialed down her critique of Kobe, Yve and Mohamed continued to bump heads in terms of their cultural differences without making much progress and Jibri managed to work things out with his bestie David after their fight in the studio. From a comedic standpoint, viewers did find themselves oddly taken with the way Shaeeda cleans chicken. (It’s not every day that you hear someone say you should clean chicken "like your washing your lady parts.")

Well, OK, Shaeeda! Wash that chicken!!! 🤣#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ktXj2lX1fEJune 13, 2022 See more

Perhaps the most eventful thing in the episode came when Patrick’s brother John decided to throw an impromptu party at their new Dallas home. The night started with John walking up to Patrick and Thaís and informing them that he invited some people over for a housewarming, "a few coworkers, nothing crazy." Thaís is not thrilled by the idea at all and Patrick does his best to play a neutral party and go with the flow.

The first guests to arrive are Patrick’s coworkers. Thaís seems to get along with them just fine. Not only were the work comrades friendly, but they were also men, aka, not a threat to her. But then the doorbell rings. John goes to open the door to several women, which Patrick immediately knows his fiancé is not going to like. She even questions in her confessional, "I’m thinking I could cuss them out and kick everybody out, right?"

Cutting back to the party, Thaís goes up to Patrick and pulls him away for a private moment. While alone, she warns him to "be careful" as she is keeping her eyes on him. That’s when he attempts to reassure her that she has nothing to worry about with the other women in the house by saying, "The girls here are very ugly and you are a beautiful Brazilian."

We’re glad Thaís ultimately found comfort in that statement, because Twitter did not. 90 Day fans immediately took to the social media platform to voice their frustration with Patrick’s decision to put down the other ladies just to make his future wife feel better.

Judging by some of the tweets, fans were doing more than just shaking their heads after Patrick’s recent word blunder.

Thaïs feeling insecure is valid BUT Patrick saying that there’s nothing to worry about because the girls are “ugly” is out of line. There should be nothing to worry about because you’re committed, no other reason necessary. #90DayFianceJune 13, 2022 See more

Hold up - Patrick had to say that all of the girls at the party are ugly in order to make his fiancé feel secure at the same party?! Ummm okay#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFianceJune 13, 2022 See more

Really Patrick?? Did you really need to say that girls are ugly??? Man up!! You don’t need to put anybody down because of your fiance’s insecurities. #90DayFianceJune 13, 2022 See more

Patrick didn’t have to call those women ugly to make Thais feel secure. That was rude and those women didn’t do anything to anyone. #90DayFianceJune 12, 2022 See more

ew i don’t like that patrick calls other women ugly to make thais feel better. don’t bring down women to lift another woman up. it’s gross. #90DayFianceJune 13, 2022 See more

Be sure to check out new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 when they air on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.